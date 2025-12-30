Breaking Down Arizona State’s QB Portal Options

TEMPE -- The most pronounced focus for the next three weeks - as far as the Arizona State football program is concerned - is going to be the transfer portal endeavors that they are set to embark on.

The December 31 Sun Bowl contest against Duke serves as a marked end to the 2025 season, with the portal set to open abruptly after on Jan 2.

The unfortunate reality that is the likely departure of quarterback Sam Leavitt has opened up the necessity to add at least one quarterback via the portal despite now rostering a pair of four-star quarterback recruits in Cameron Dyer and Jake Fette.

Arizona State on SI explores the potential options that Kenny Dillingham and co. have below.

Most Plausible: Colton Joseph (ODU), Aiden Chiles (MSU), Anthony Colandrea (UNLV), Air Noland (SCAR)

Joseph has been a name that has drawn an ample amount of interest from amongst the fanbase ever since the sophomore announced his intention to hit the portal early this month. Joseph was seen as one of the premier names that announced an intention to enter prior to other, even bigger names shaking up the dynamic. The former Old Dominion quarterback will have two years of eligibility remaining and resembles Leavitt quite a bit in terms of skillset/fit in the offense.

Chiles is an incredibly talented quarterback that has one year of eligibility remaining - could he be the next successful reclamation project from Michigan State to ASU? Dillingham did recruit the former four-star recruit when he was offensive coordinator at Oregon, so there is existing history.

Colandrea struggled a fair amount in his first two seasons at Virginia before revitalizing his career at UNLV. Arizona State seems to be another strong fit stylistically, and the lone year of eligibility won't interfere with the timelines that Fette/Dyer have. Noland is an intriguing prospect that has been unable to see the field at Ohio State and South Carolina, but is certainly talented enough to be worthy of kicking the tires for.

Dec 23, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) pitches the ball against the Ohio Bobcats during the second half at the Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Worth Checking In: DJ Lagway (Florida), Beau Pribula (Missouri), Kenny Minchey (ND), Rocco Becht (Iowa State)

There's a strong mix of veteran experience, unknown potential, and intriguing arm talent in this group - the implication has been that Lagway has potential to join Big 12 rival Baylor - who his father played for, while Becht is widely expected to follow his former head coach in Matt Campbell to Penn State.

Pribula had a promising start to his first season as a full-time starter at Missouri before an injury derailed his season. The former Penn State reserve will have one more year of eligibility remaining - he has rushed for 868 yards and 16 touchdowns in his career while possessing tantalizing arm talent in compliment.

Minchey is a former four-star recruit that narrowly got beat out by C.J. Carr for the starting role at Notre Dame ahead of the season. It's fairly likely that Minchey will go to an SEC or Big 10 program, but Arizona State should absolutely express interest.

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) throws Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) gets pressure from Florida State defensive lineman James Williams (10) during the first half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Longshots: Dylan Raiola (Nebraska), Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati), Byrum Brown (South Florida)

Raiola is just two years removed from being a top-shelf recruit in the class of 2024. He is now one of the most coveted players who is set to hit the portal despite working through a serious leg injury and putting together a somewhat disappointing first two seasons in the Big 10. Don't expect the Sun Devils to be too involved here, regardless, as Raiola isn't necessarily the best fit in the offense.

The implication with Sorsby is that he is set to join Texas Tech to replace Behren Morton - adding Sorsby would be a lateral move from Leavitt at best as well, with the cost likely being comparable, which simply adds another layer to the unlikely nature of a union.

Brown is likely to follow his South Florida coach Alex Golesh to Auburn, although it wouldn't do harm to check in on the vitality of acquiring the services of this dynamic dual threat.

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham watches folklórico dancers perform as they arrive at the Atlantic FBO Hangar in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

