Jordyn Tyson Unanimous in Impressive Rankings
Jordyn Tyson has quickly become a star in Tempe as a member of the Arizona State football program - validating an incredible 2024 season with a 141-yard, two-touchdown performance in week one of the 2025 campaign against Northern Arizona.
Tyson's rise to stardom has resulted in NFL draft experts projecting him as a first-round prospect next April, and has also raised his profile amongst NFL scouts.
ESPN draft experts Matt Miller, Jordan Reid, and Field Yates ranked their top five prospects at each position heading into week two of the college football season - Tyson was well represented at the WR spot.
The placement of Tyson at the top was a unanimous decision between the trio of panelists.
Miller's Top Five
1. Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
2. Makai Lemon, USC
3. Eric Singleton Jr., Auburn
4. Carnell Tate, Ohio State
5. Chris Bell, Louisville
Reid's Top Five
1. Tyson
2. Ja'Kobi Lane, USC
3. Makai Lemon, USC
4. Carnell Tate, Ohio State
5. Denzel Boston, Washington
Yates' Top Five
1. Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
2. Ja'Kobi Lane, USC
3. Germie Bernard, Alabama
4. Denzel Boston, Washington
5. Carnell Tate, Ohio State
The former three-star recruit in the 2022 class burst onto the scene in 2024 - proving to be a dominant offensive force, especially as the season progressed.
Tyson missed the two postseason games due to a collarbone injury, but remains a high-level prospect all the same. His connection with fellow star QB Sam Leavitt has been apparent from early on last season and appears to only be growing.
Beyond the production, his tape should pop off to anyone who takes the time to watch. Tyson is a versatile player, holding the ability to line up anywhere at the line of scrimmage. He also has an expansive route tree, especially for a collegiate player. He frequently wins reps at all three levels of the defense and is more than a willing blocker.
Time will tell where Tyson is selected in April's draft - but the talent, explosiveness, and production are all present for the 21-year-old to be selected early in a few months.
