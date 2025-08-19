11 Days Until Arizona State Kickoff: Who Has Worn Number?
The much-anticipated 2025 Arizona State season is now under two weeks away from reaching a starting point - Kenny Dillingham is set to open year three as head coach and as the presumptive favorite to repeat as Big 12 champions with a tune-up against Northern Arizona on the docket on August 30.
In honor of the 11-day mark until the season begins, Arizona State on SI takes a look at every player who has worn the number 11 jersey during their time with the program.
Dom Patrone (50)
Ossie McCarty (58)
Ron Cosner (59-61)
Butch Brest (62)
John Torok(63-64)
Chuck Hunt (65-66)
Joe Spagnola (68-70)
Danny White (71-73)
Bill Kennedy (74-75)
Ron Weaver (76)
Steve Hicks (78)
Sandy Osiecki (80-83)
Kent Bostrom (84)
John Walker (85-87)
Bobby Valdez (88-91)
Ted Monago (92)
Jon Baker (93-94)
Steve Campbell (95-96)
Arizona State DL Zac Swanson spoke earlier this offseason on his experience with the Sun Devil coaching staff and the incredible culture that has been built by Kenny Dillingham in recent seasons, which very well could raise intrigue amongst the Sun Devil faithful with just over seven weeks from the start of the new year.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."
The unbreakable bond the locker room has built, combined with the overall talent and the tireless hours that have been put in by the roster as a whole, should bode well for the 2025 Sun Devils.
