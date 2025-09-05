All Sun Devils

3 Challenges Arizona State Offense Will Face Against Mississippi State

The Sun Devil offense may not face a seamless path to victory.

Kevin Hicks

Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Malik McClain (12) makes a catch during the fourth quarter of the game between Arizona State Sun Devils and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images
Arizona State is on the dawn of a fascinating battle with Mississippi State.

The Sun Devils are seeking to build off of a season-opening victory over Northern Arizona in which a few points of contention arose - they cannot get away with the same mistakes that were made days ago on Saturday.

Three points of challenge for the Sun Devils' offense ahead of the matchup:

Offensive Line

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Ben Coleman (62) with Leif Fautanu (79) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ben Coleman's move to center proved to pose challenges for the Sun Devils' offensive line as a complete unit.

False starts, delay of game penalties, and untimely holdings stalled out the offense for the better part of the second quarter.

At the end of the day, Kyle Scott, Max Iheanachor, and the remainder of the line are built to hold up physically against virtually everyone.

The ultimate point of concern comes down to communication between the line and Sam Leavitt in a hostile environment - the group should be able to manage the incredible crowd.

Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Kyle Scott (77) during workouts at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Non-Tyson Receivers Getting Involved

Malik McClain played all 64 snaps last Saturday - coming down with two catches for five yards.

Junior Jalen Moss's status has been unclear all week after the Fresno State transfer left the battle with an undisclosed injury. Alabama transfer Jaren Hamilton played only one snap, with coach Marcus Arroyo being adamant that he will see the field more this week.

Derek Eusebio also has the potential to factor into the game, as the sophomore played in over half of the Sun Devils' 64 snaps in game one.

The wide receiver room is more talented compared to last season, but there has to be at least one other player in the group that demonstrates as much opposite of Jordyn Tyson.

Run Game

Arizona State running back Raleek Brown (3) during practice at Kajakawa Practice fields in Tempe on Wednesday, April 8, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Leavitt was the leading rusher for Arizona State in Week 1, totaling 75 yards on the ground, while Kyson Brown put up 72 yards, and Raleek Brown contributed nearly 40 as well. Kanye Udoh even broke a 19-yard run in the second half.

Ultimately, the Sun Devils are going to have to figure out a true carry distribution hierarchy, and the team is going to have to rely on chunk yardage gains in various games - rather than the big-play setup that was in place last week.

