Arizona State-Mississippi State Preview: Game Info, Prediction, and More
TEMPE -- Week two is officially upon the number 12 Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0) - the Sun Devils are set to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) tonight in Starkville in what will serve as a litmus test for both squads as conference play inches closer.
Arizona State is coming off of a decisive, yet messy 38-19 victory over Northern Arizona, while the Bulldogs are coming off of a 34-17 victory over Southern Mississippi.
Arizona State on SI previews tonight - from information on the game, to what to watch, to an ultimate score prediction - below.
Game Information
WHO: Arizona State @ Mississippi State
WHERE: Davis-Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS
WHEN: 4:30 P.M. Arizona time
TV NETWORK: ESPN2
The Skinny: Mississippi State went 2-10 a year ago, but Jeff Lebby returns veteran QB Blake Shapen and reshaped the roster through the transfer portal.
Shapen threw for eight touchdowns and only one interception in just four appearances in 2024, and began the 2025 campaign with a moderately successful showing against Southern Mississippi. Shapen's game is predicated on anticipation, accuracy, and limiting mistakes.
As for the Sun Devils, the status of starters in WR Jalen Moss, EDGE Justin Wodtly, and OT Max Iheanachor is still up in the air after all three suffered undisclosed ailments in the opening week.
What to Watch: Wide Receivers Not Named Jordyn Tyson
Tyson was the featured target in the opening game of the season - securing 12 catches for 141 yards and two trips to the end zone throughout the 60 minutes of action.
The junior certainly has potential for a repeat performance today, as the Bulldogs frequently run cover-one and cover-zero sets - much like NAU.
However, life will be made easier for Sam Leavitt if the complement of pass catchers outside of Tyson comes to life in their own right.
Alabama transfer Jaren Hamilton is particularly of interest, as he is set to see more action this week, according to OC Marcus Arroyo. The speedster has flashed incredible all-around ability at the position throughout fall camp, and has the opportunity to be the perfect complement to Tyson this week.
Malik McClain also should figure into the gameplan, as his 6-foot-5 frame gifts him a major physical advantage over Bulldog defensive backs. TE Chamon Metayer is a player to watch in the redzone - the 2024 All-Big 12 selection secured five touchdowns a season ago.
What to Watch: Sun Devil's Defensive Depth
Mississippi State runs a fast-paced offense - in a similar manner to what run-and-shoots would look like.
Bulldog QB Shapen will throw early and often - frequently predicating attacking the short game to test the ASU defense.
They will likely run upward of 65 plays during the game, which will be an inherent test to DC Brian Ward's unit.
Reserve edge rushers such as Albert Smith and cornerbacks such as Purdue transfer Nyland Green will likely be called upon to step up in certain scenarios/alignments - especially due to the vicious humidity that is expected in Starkville.
The true depth of both sides of the ball will be tested in a major way, but particularly on defense.
What to Watch: How Miss State Attacks ASU Offense
As mentioned previously - the Bulldogs' traditional man coverage looks could come at their own peril, as Tyson is one of the few players at the WR position in college football that will make a defense pay in any given situation.
What do the Bulldogs do? Do they abandon the single coverage looks and put more attention on Tyson? Do they stack the box and force Leavitt to get into a rhythm without much run support early? Do they look to attack an offensive line that looked shaky at times in week one with multiple blitz packages?
It will be fascinating to see how co-defensive coordinators Coleman Hutzler and Matt Barnes attack the explosive Sun Devil defense.
PREDICTION: 38-28 Arizona State Win
The Bulldogs will make the Sun Devils earn every single point they score throughout the night - ASU will manage to match the total they did last week despite the challenges in play.
While Mississippi State is an improved football team, the Sun Devils simply remain more talented and deeper - rostering two of the best players in all of college football certainly doesn't hurt either.
Expect a tightly contested first half, and for Arroyo/Ward/Dillingham to make requisite adjustments
Read more on what the strong week one showing from the Big 12 means for the Sun Devils here, and on what Arizona State players could fit on the Pittsburgh Steelers here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the matchup that is to be when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!