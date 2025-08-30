3 Keys to a Arizona State Victory Over NAU
TEMPE -- Arizona State's incredibly anticipated 2025 season is officially here.
The Sun Devils enter game one of year three under Kenny Dillingham as substantial favorites to defeat in-state FCS foe Northern Arizona.
While Dillingham's team has every tool to take care of business, there are certainly points of attack that the team should take advantage of to ensure a dominant victory.
Feed Jordyn Tyson Early
Tyson is far and away the biggest mismatch that OC Marcus Arroyo will be gifted the entire night. There is not a single player in the Lumberjacks' secondary that can cover him one-on-one, and the junior would shred apart any attempts at a zone.
The proposition of double-teaming Tyson also creates a conundrum for NAU, as Jalen Moss, Jaren Hamilton, and Malik McClain can all exploit space that is inevitably opened up in their own individual ways.
The simple truth is the Sun Devils would be very likely to score early and often if Tyson is the focal point to start - no matter where he lines up or what route he runs.
Demonstrate Elite Run Defense
One of the focal points of NAU's offense is to run the ball efficiently between several ballcarriers - including QB Ty Pennington.
Arizona State was the very best run defense in the Big 12 in 2024 behind an incredible interior duo of C.J. Fite and Jacob Rich Kongaika.
The Sun Devils and DC Brian Ward have an absolute chance to show just how much that top-tier run defense has improved over the preceding months - the gap integrity, tackling, and ability to penetrate the NAU offensive line will all be on display if the Sun Devils are to dominate.
Avoid Costly Penalties
This goes without saying, but has to be hammered down in a game the team enters as a massive favorite.
Arizona State can afford operational penalties such as jumping offsides and poorly-timed penalties as well, but they can't become a consistent fixture - tonight, or in the 11 weeks to follow.
Expect the Sun Devils to play a clean game and take full advantage of the talent gap.
Read more on the case for Sam Leavitt to be an All-American selection at season's end here, and if Kenny Dillingham has any built-in recruiting advantages in his role here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!