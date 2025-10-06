3 Ways Arizona State Can Defy Odds, Defeat Utah
TEMPE -- Arizona State is seeking a 3-0 start to Big 12 play this coming week against Utah, in ultimate pursuit of a trip to the conference title game for a second consecutive season.
The Sun Devils defeated Baylor and TCU to start the league schedule on a high note, but are set to face a different type of challenge this Saturday against the Utes.
Arizona State on SI explores three major points of attack that the team can exploit to secure a victory despite being sizable underdogs at the beginning of the week.
Take Advantage of Game Script
This is one area in which the offense has failed to find footing to this point.
Marcus Arroyo's unit has experienced slow starts in every game outside of the season opener against Northern Arizona.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham has frequently been open about the responsibility he puts on himself to ease Sam Leavitt into games - this is the game that this must come to fruition.
Whether they use new substitution patterns, start with a heavy dosage of Raleek Brown running the ball, followed by play action, or give Leavitt freedom to improvise on demand, there has to be some form of early scoring this week.
Emphasize Non-Tyson Targets
The Utah defense is physical, fast, and opportunistic - Arroyo is sure to be prepared here.
Non-Tyson options such as Cameron Harpole, Chamon Metayer, Malik McClain, Jaren Hamilton, and Dereck Eusebio have made timely plays in the last several weeks - although the volume hasn't always been as substantial, the sidekicks have delivered for the most part.
Expect Metayer and potentially Jalen Moss (potentially returning this week) to attack the Utes from soft spots of the defense underneath, while Hamilton has major potential to attack the defense on a shot play.
Force Devon Dampier to Win With Arm
Dampier has undoubtedly improved as a passer from year-to-year - almost matching last season's passing touchdowns total in less than half the games.
Still, the Utah offense is at its most efficient when the option game is in play and when Dampier can evade the pocket. Brian Ward's major task will be finding creative ways to confine the dynamic dual threat to the pocket and to force him to win the game with his arm.
Arizona State-Utah is set to kick off from Salt Lake City shortly after 7:15 P.M. Arizona time on Saturday night and is set to be broadcast on ESPN.
