Why Sam Leavitt Will Take Another Leap in 2025

The Arizona State star is destined for stardom moving forward.

Kevin Hicks

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) throws a pass during a practice at the Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe on Aug. 19, 2025.
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) throws a pass during a practice at the Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe on Aug. 19, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Sam Leavitt has been nothing short of a marvel for the Arizona State football program since coming to Tempe after the 2023 season concluded.

Leavitt secured Big 12 Freshman of the Year during the 2024 season, throwing for 24 touchdowns and rushing for five in the process. He has the capacity to improve exponentially in year two of being under OC Marcus Arroyo.

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Utah Utes in the first half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 11, 2024. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN broke down some intel surrounding Leavitt heading into the season.

More from Rittenberg below:

"His decision-making stood out for a young quarterback, and he didn't shy away from shot plays, recording eight completions of 50 yards or more, most in the Big 12 and tied for second most in the FBS. Leavitt handled pressure well and was an effective scrambler with 435 yards, second most among FBS quarterbacks.

One of the most tantalizing parts of Leavitt's game is his ability to leverage his big arm, play extension ability, and smarts into finding big plays on a regular basis - all without putting the ball in danger, only throwing six interceptions all season.

Leavitt's athleticism and instincts aren't going unnoticed either - both of those wrinkles create many avenues for the Arizona State offense to be elite.

"The way this guy can make plays with his feet, he's got great instincts," said a coach who faced Arizona State in 2024. "He can diagnose. Really, an elite player for them. The plays he was able to make on third down and create with his legs it was all year long and pretty special."

While the redshirt sophomore can be prone to processing a bit slower compared to fellow peers at the position, he very rarely makes the wrong decision and isn't afraid to leave the pocket to create with his legs. One bonus is that Leavitt knows how to evade big hits - utilizing the sideline and sliding down to his advantage.

"Arizona State finished 18th nationally in third-down conversion rate, as Leavitt moved the chains both with passes under pressure and scrambles. Leavitt told ESPN his goal this fall is "to get to the point where I feel like me and my coach are at the same spot in how we view the game."

"All the football stuff, everybody sees, everybody sees the talent," Dillingham said. "He cares. He's intelligent, he's competitive, he has the off-the-field X factors that allow him to achieve that level."

One of the biggest goals that head coach Kenny Dillingham has vocalized for Leavitt this season is managing first and second downs in a more efficient manner - in other words, settling for the dump-off and gain of a few yards, over taking a major shot when it isn't there.

Lastly, the success that Leavitt enjoyed last season is absolutely not going unnoticed by opposing programs and coaches.

"A Big 12 defensive coordinator added of Leavitt: 'If you're going to say, 'Who's your top competitor?' It's probably that kid."

Leavitt's competitive factor has been noted by numerous players and coaches alike - the hunger to be the best, coupled with the talent he possesses, points to a path towards absolute progression in 2025.

Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt answers questions from the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The stars are undoubtedly aligning for the future NFL player to have a Heisman Trophy-level season that is outside of his control as well.

One of the major stars is the wide receiver room under Hines Ward, showing drastic improvement from year-to-year - Jalen Moss appears to be a potential revelation in the slot. Jaren Hamilton has impressed more than virtually anyone else on the offense.

Malik McClain brings a large frame to the table on the outside. The tight end group is one of the sleeper groups of the team as well, with as many as four players that can be counted on regularly.

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) and Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham walk off the field after Texas won 39-31 in double overtime in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Jan. 1, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Everything is in place for Leavitt to be one of the best players in all of college football - and to position himself as a first-round NFL draft pick come April.

