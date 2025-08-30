Sam Leavitt Remains Prime Heisman Trophy Contender
Arizona State football is back after a nearly nine-month hiatus.
Kenny Dillingham, Sam Leavitt, and the rest of the 11th-ranked team in the nation is set to take the field within Mountain America Stadium tonight in what will be the opener of the most anticipated Sun Devil season in many years. are
Speaking of Leavitt, the 20-year-old signal caller is set to have the eyes of the entire nation on him during the entire season. This is obviously in response to a historic freshman season that set him up to become one of the most consequential - even best - players in the history of the program.
Last season's success and this season's expected progression haven't gone unnoticed,
USA Today college football analyst Paul Myerberg included Leavitt in the group of eight true Heisman Trophy contenders that are worth keeping an eye on during the season.
More from Myerberg on Leavitt:
"Leavitt will need to take on an even larger role as the Sun Devils rework things offensively to offset the loss of star running back Cam Skattebo. The sophomore should be up to the challenge after throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns against six interceptions in 2024."
The Oregon native was joined by South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, Oklahoma's John Mateer, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, Penn State's Drew Allar, Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, Clemson's Cade Klubnik, and Arch Manning of Texas on the inner circle of Heisman contenders.
The typical suspects of contenders are those that were named - with Leavitt perhaps having the cleanest path to securing the top honor in college football outside of Klubnik.
Leavitt's expected progression, the potential evolution of OC Marcus Arroyo's playcalling, and Arizona State's status as Big 12 favorites are all working in the 6'2" field general's favor.
The major roadblock is that the latter part of the Sun Devils' Big 12 schedule lacks much purported competition - which gifts Leavitt less leeway in terms of securing the award if he were to build a lead earlier in the season.
Ultimately, the potential future NFL player is set to take another leap as a player in 2025, and the future is in Leavitt's hands.
Read more on the case for Leavitt to be an All-American selection at season's end here, and if Dillingham has any built-in recruiting advantages in his role here.
