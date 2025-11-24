All Sun Devils

Arizona State Stays Within Reach for Desirable Bowl Game

The Sun Devils should consider this season a success regardless of what their bowl fate is.

Kevin Hicks

The Peach Bowl trophy on display before a joint news conference with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham.
The Peach Bowl trophy on display before a joint news conference with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
TEMPE -- The final game of the 2025 regular season is quickly approaching for the 8-3 Arizona State Sun Devils.

Friday night's game against the Arizona Wildcats will be a massive one in deciding what bowl game is attainable for both teams, even beyond the bitter rivalry.

Arizona State on SI covers the current bowl game outlook for the Sun Devils, with the possibility of reaching the Big 12 title game still alive.

CBS Sports: Sun Bowl vs. Georgia Tech

Brad Crawford believes that El Paso will be home to one of the more intriguing games that isn't tied to the College Football Playoff.

Georgia Tech had an opportunity to seal a spot in the ACC title game on Saturday against Pitt, but was unable to capitalize. They now need help to get back into the picture - for now, it appears as if head coach Brent Key will receive a passable consolation prize against a team that was in the playoffs a year ago.

This will also likely mark the last game of the collegiate career of Jeff Sims and Haynes King - Sims will get the opportunity to end his career with a victory over the first program he played for.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) prepares to pass the ball in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

ESPN: Different Selections

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach had different destinations in mind when deciding where the Sun Devils will play in December.

Bonagura: LA Bowl vs. San Diego State

Schlabach: Holiday Bowl vs. Georgia Tech

San Diego State would be an intriguing matchup, as the Aztecs currently stand at 9-2 and look to be one of the best mid-major programs at the moment.

Georgia Tech would be the Sun Devils' opponent once again according to Schlabach, but this time it would be in San Diego rather than El Paso.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Makari Vickers (10) tackles Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

ASU on SI: Holiday Bowl vs. Virginia

ASU on SI predicts a bowl fate for the Sun Devils that is a bit different.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State would play in San Diego once again in this scenario, but this matchup would pit them against yet another ACC program that still has a chance to play for the conference crown.

Virginia has shown immense growth under fourth-year head coach Tony Elliott and would ideally be playing in the CFP, but getting a chance to play one of the most obvious up-and-coming programs in the power four would be a strong consolation prize. Until then, the Sun Devils are still fighting to reach the playoffs in their own right.

Published
