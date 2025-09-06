Why Arizona State Is on Upset Alert This Week
Arizona State is in position to begin 2-0 for the second consecutive season - with a pathway to win their first-ever true road game against an SEC foe today.
Mississippi State is viewed as one of the weakest, if not the weakest teams in the conference, but that isn't stopping media pundits from predicting a potential upset in Starkville.
ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy believes the Sun Devils are on upset alert against the Bulldogs today - he said as much during an appearance on his "Always College Football" podcast that was released on Thursday
Why the Sun Devils are in danger - according to McElroy:
- "I look at Mississippi State catching seven thereabouts against Arizona State at home. I think Arizona State is going to struggle to communicate in this game.
- I think if you talk to people that are associated with Arizona State's program, this is a game that concerns them. Mississippi State, massive opportunity for Jeff Lebby. They have nothing to lose in this game... I think they'll make this game very, very close against the Arizona State Sun Devils."
The potential communication issues are a valid point that will be addressed as the course of the game moves on - the offensive line struggled at points in the Sun Devils' opening season victory over Northern Arizona, which opens the door for potential issues at points of the game in front of an electric crowd.
As for the Arizona State program being 'concerned' about the matchup - that should go for any single matchup during the course of a 12-game season. Mississippi State is treating this game as if it is the most significant game of the year and a key point in time to display tangible growth in year two of Jeff Lebby.
Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, and the rest of the Arizona State roster are enough to withstand the challenges that the Bulldogs present.
Arizona State-Mississippi State is set to kickoff at 4:30 Arizona time and 6:30 P.M. eastern time today.
