Arizona State Commit Sinei Tengei Set for Season Debut
Arizona State Sun Devils have been able to land many different players out west which has been their key to success when it comes to recruiting prospects as this has been the primary focus for them on the recruiting trail as this is the most common location for them to land prospects out of as they haven't shown as many successful traits when it comes to recruiting out north, south, or even east.
They have their select few states that they do a great job from, as this is something that they typically try to keep common, as they like to recruit heavily out of three basic states. Those states are the state of Arizona due to the in-state factor and prospects.
The other prospects that they have been recruiting heavily as the California prospects, as well as the Texas prospects, due to location and the high demand for talented prospects in that class.
One of the prospects that they landed in the class is Sinei Tengei. Tengei is one of the more intriguing prospects when it comes to many different things, as he is based out in the state of Arizona, which makes him one of the in-state commits for the Sun Devils.
Tengei remains a top player in the class due to many different key quality traits, as he continues to show his dominance even throughout the off-season, but now it is time to show his dominance during the season, as all eyes will be on him when it comes to the Arizona State Sun Devils staff.
He is set to begin his season sooner or later, as the season will begin this Friday, as he is set to play his first game on the road, as he will be playing against one of the California teams that have already started their season off very weakly, as they have lost their record.
They are set to take on Burbank from California, as he is part of the Westwood Warriors. This game will be one to watch for the talented prospect, as although some say it is all about how you finish, that is only the case if you have at least a halfway-decent start.
They will enter this game as a favor, despite playing a team from the biggest state of them all; however, things to get shaky real quick, so it is safe to say this one could be a battle in the end.
