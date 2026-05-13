5 Unheralded ASU Impact Defensive Players in 2026

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are now less than four months away from officially kicking off a consequential 2026 season, as the current team is facing a sizable roster overhaul from year-to-year.

Arizona State on SI names five defensive players who aren't being discussed to the extent they should be below.

ASU defensive coordinator Brian Ward talks to his defense during a spring practice at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe on April 24, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

MyKeil Gardner

Gardner is another local product who is now back in the Valley after spending time at Oregon to begin his college career.

Arizona State defensive linemen MyKeil Gardner (93), left, and Jacob Rich Kongaika (98) train during football practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on Aug 1, 2025. | Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The defensive tackle made a remarkably quick recovery from a torn Achilles suffered last August to make it back on the field at the tail-end of spring football, and largely excelled in the limited reps he received.

Now, Gardner is fully in control of his destiny as far as receiving significant playing time alongside C.J. Fite, who is already an unquestioned star on the defense.

Clayton Smith

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The brunt of the attention Smith received over the last two months has fallen on the grad student taking reps at wide receiver.

While he flashed in those moments on offense, much responsibility will be bestowed upon him to be the major tone-setter for an edge rushing group that largely looks reshaped. Expect Smith to pace the team in sacks during the 2026 regular season.

Martell Hughes

Arizona State linebacker Martell Hughes (18) comes up with an interception, sealing the win against TCU wide receiver Dozie Ezukanma (82) during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 26, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hughes is being overlooked at the LB position at the moment, as Owen Long has stolen many of the headlines for his standout play during spring.

Nonetheless, Hughes has transitioned from playing safety to linebacker beautifully, and the San Diego native is fully positioned to take an even more substantial step forward this season in Brian Ward's aggressive scheme.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham in attendance against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jessiah McGrew

McGrew is a safety who grew up in Florida State country, but remained in the rearview for that program, which eventually led him to Tempe after a lone season at FIU.

McGrew is a trademark safety who should be maximized in Ward's system, which prioritizes free-moving, rangy safeties capable of creating turnovers at a high rate.

Sep 6, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs with the ball before being pushed out of bounds by Florida International Panthers defensive back Jessiah McGrew (23) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Adrian "Boogie" Wilson

Wilson was exceptional in an unexpected role as a starting safety last season following a serious injury that was suffered by Xavion Alford .

Now, the expectation is that the second-year Sun Devil makes a move to nickelback, which will be a crucial spot for him to excel in as well, especially in lieu of the challenges the defense faced at the position last season. Wilson will help bolster the defensive unit in 2026.