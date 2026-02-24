Arizona State Guard Remains Uncertain Ahead of Crucial Road Battle

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (14-13, 5-9 Big 12) are entering the final four games of their regular season on Tuesday night against the TCU Horned Frogs (17-10, 7-7) in the penultimate road game of the campaign.

The Sun Devils lost their two-game win streak on Saturday afternoon with a narrow loss to Baylor, while TCU is coming off of an incredibly gritty victory over West Virginia on the same day.

TCU's season has been up-and-down despite being relatively healthy, while Arizona State has managed to tread above water despite as much as half of the roster missing an extended amount of time during the campaign.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Bryce Ford (4) against the Arizona Wildcats at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State once again unveiled a lengthy list for Monday night's player availability report ahead of the major conference tilt - explore the names featured below with Arizona State on SI.

OUT

Adante’ Holiman

Vijay Wallace

Marcus Adams Jr.

Kash Polk

Quentin McCoy

Dame Salane

It can now be safely assumed that Holiman will not be able to make a return this season. The Georgia Southern transfer injured his elbow prior to the season opener and seemingly hasn't progressed much at all, as the senior has been routinely listed as out throughout the course of Big 12 play. Wallace was ruled out for the season shortly after suffering a brutal injury in an exhibition game in late October. The hope is that Wallace will be fully recovered and ready to return to ASU next season in a fully healthy capacity.

The absence of Adams Jr. has been somewhat confounding, as the sophomore is now set to miss his 14th consecutive game. The sharpshooting forward last suited up for ASU in the Big 12 opener against Colorado on January 3, and hasn't improved enough to see a change in status despite Hurley hoping that a return could be made roughly one month ago.

Jan 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Allen Mukeba (23), guard Maurice Odum (5) and forward Marcus Adams Jr. (8) against the Colorado Buffaloes at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

QUESTIONABLE

Bryce Ford

Ford's status continues to be up-in-the-air after the junior guard was held out of the previous two games due to a complex lower-body injury that has been lingering since Ford exited the game late in a win over Northern Arizona on December 9. The shooting guard has been a reliable floor spacer and off-ball defender throughout the season - the presence of the Arizona native would also provide more depth for Bobby Hurley to work with.

Arizona State and TCU are set for a start time of 7:00 P.M. MST on Tuesday, with the broadcast set to be on CBS Sports Network.

