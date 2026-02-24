Three TCU Players Arizona State Fans Need to Know

TEMPE -- The TCU Horned Frogs (17-10, 7-7 Big 12) are slated to serve as a daunting challenge for Bobby Hurley's Arizona State Sun Devils (14-13, 5-9) on Tuesday night in what will be a massively consequential game with the NCAA tournament bubble in mind.

The Sun Devils are likely to go into the game with eight or nine players that are available to suit up, although only seven players actually saw action in Saturday's loss to Baylor.

Stars Moe Odum, Massamba Diop, and Anthony "Pig" Johnson are well-established difference makers on the Sun Devils' side, but where does TCU stand in that department? Explore three TCU pendulum swingers below with Arizona State on SI.

David Punch

Feb 10, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward David Punch (15) is defended by Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Punch is TCU's leader in his sophomore season - full stop.

The 6'7" forward has taken a major leap in his second season with the program, leading the team in scoring (14.2), rebounding (6.7), and blocks (2.1) - the Texas native has been instrumental in numerous wins this season through an incredible season.

Punch brings a unique blend of physicality, high motor, and consistent finishing to the table that make him something of a multi-faceted player on the floor. Expect Punch to create a headache for the Arizona State defense over the course of the contest.

Xavier Edmonds

Feb 14, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Xavier Edmonds (24) passes the ball around Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Anthony Roy (9) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Edmonds is an ideal compliment to Punch amongst TCU's front line.

The 6'8" junior is second on the team in scoring, averaging 12.5 points per game, while also accruing 2.8 offensive boards and 1.9 steals/blocks across 26 starts.

Edmonds also shoots threes efficiently, albeit on relatively low volume. The forward ultimately provides floor-spacing in a pinch, defensive activity in tandem with Punch, and play finishing that is among the best in the Big 12.

Brock Harding

Feb 1, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs guard Brock Harding (2) during the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Harding is currently one of the most confounding players on TCU's roster, if not the most

The junior guard joined TCU after two seasons at Iowa, hoping to create continuity in Fort Worth after the latter made a coaching change.

The 6'0" floor general took a conspicuous step back as a scorer - seeing downticks in three-point efficiency and scoring volume. Still, Harding provides quality playmaking (5.7 APG), as well as disruptive on-ball defense to the tune of 1.7 steals per game.

The most crucial area that Arizona State must focus on heading into the game - as far as Harding is concerned - is to protect the ball at all costs.

