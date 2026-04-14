Breaking down Emmanuel Innocenti's Fit With ASU

TEMPE -- Nearly a week has passed since the transfer portal opened up for everyone in the college basketball world - including the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Head coach Randy Bennett and staff have already secured two commitments over the last several days, while also bringing in several intriguing players for visits.

Mar 18, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Emmanuel Innocenti (5) shoots the ball during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Sun Devils earned another valuable pledge on Monday morning in the form of former Gonzaga SF Emmanuel Innocenti , who was projected to commit to Arizona State via crystal ball over the weekend.

Arizona State on SI breaks down why this addition makes sense and what his role may entail during his senior season below.

Why Innocenti Addition Makes Sense

There are three areas that distinguish Innocenti as a fit under the Bennett chain of command.

First, Innocenti is a battle-tested, experienced player - he has played in 101 games and started 65 over the last three seasons, including 29 starts with Gonzaga in 2025-26. That is the type of experience that Bennett values and has consistently displayed an interest in rostering.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett reacts after a play against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Secondly, Innocenti hails from Italy, making the small forward yet another international player that Bennett has made a concerted effort to acquire. This is a trivial connection, but it shows that the 63-year-old head coach is steadfast in his views on program-building, which is difficult to spin as a negative.

Lastly, Innocenti is an ideal fit schematically, as his 6'9" wingspan gifts him an even greater sense of versatility on the defensive side of the ball. The Italian native will be switchable, apt to play passing lanes, and have the presence to challenge shots well via closeouts. His offensive game isn't too polished yet, but the mechanics of his jump shot are sound enough to be confident that his three-point consistency will improve next season.

Feb 21, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Emmanuel Innocenti (5) controls the ball against the Pacific Tigers in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

How Innoecnti Will Fit Next Season

Innoecenti is the second wing that Bennett has added to the roster for next season, but surely won't be the last.

The Sun Devils hosted former St. Mary's F/G Dillan Shaw , who visited Tempe over the weekend and would be an incredible addition to supplement a group that was quite depleted in Bobby Hurley's final season. The return of JUCO star Vijay Wallace is still on the table, which would still leave the door open for Innocenti to carve out a role as a defensive specialist with upside as a connector on offense.