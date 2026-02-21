Arizona State Updates Player Availability Report Before Baylor Matchup

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (14-12, 5-8 Big 12) are slated to take on another conference foe in the Baylor Bears (13-13, 3-10) in a road battle on Saturday afternoon in what is set to be another must-win game for Bobby Hurley's squad.

One of the resounding themes of the 2025-26 season has been that Hurley's 15-man roster has struggled with injuries for a second consecutive season, as numerous players have missed multiple games over what has been roughly the last four months.

The latest update ahead of the tilt against Baylor came on Friday night in the official Big 12 Player Availability Report, where a key player was upgraded status-wise going into the game.

OUT

Adante’ Holiman

Vijay Wallace

Marcus Adams

Kash Polk

Quentin McCoy

Dame Salane

Jan 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Allen Mukeba (23), guard Maurice Odum (5) and forward Marcus Adams Jr. (8) against the Colorado Buffaloes at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It seems more likely by the day that Holiman will be out for the remainder of the season, as the senior transfer from Georgia Southern has yet to play a game for the Sun Devils this season. Hurley was hopeful that Holiman would be able to return at some point in December, but those hopes have waned.

The same can be said for Wallace, as the JUCO transfer has been out for the season since suffering a dislocated ankle in an exhibition game against Texas A&M in late October. The hope is that Wallace will be back in Tempe next season.

Polk, McCoy, and Salane appear to be in line to receive a redshirt - Hurley already confirmed the last of the trio would do so during media availability on Wednesday.

The most troubling of the absences continues to be Adams, who will miss his 13th consecutive game, as the sophomore hasn't played since the January 3 loss to Colorado. It originally appeared as if the forward would return, but the hopes have dimmed as of late.

QUESTIONABLE

Bryce Ford

Ford's prognosis has improved in recent days, as he was listed as doubtful on Monday night, prior to the win over Texas Tech.

The starting guard has dealt with a nagging injury that was previously suffered in a win over Northern Arizona on December 9, with the issue causing him to miss multiple games in the process. It seems as if Ford will be a true game-time decision, with the presumption being that Noah Meeusen will receive the start either way.

Arizona State and Baylor are slated to tip-off shortly after 2 P.M. MST on Saturday afternoon.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Bryce Ford (4) against the Arizona Wildcats at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

