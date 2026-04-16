Arizona State Hosting Coveted Portal Guard on Visit

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are making major moves in what is now week three of the Randy Bennett era.

The Sun Devils have secured pledges from three players via the transfer portal, reshaping a roster that will look different after the departures of several players (Noah Meeusen to DePaul, Marcus Adams Jr. to Hawaii, etc.). Several other potential high-end additions are on the table moving forward.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett reacts after a play against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

The Sun Devils are already well-positioned to add a top 10 player in the portal in Paulius Murauskas in the days to come, but they also have their sights focused on finding a new point guard to replace Moe Odum. That point guard just might be former Portland standout Joel Foxwell , who is slated to visit Tempe over the weekend in a display of true interest to play for the Sun Devils.

Portland’s Joel Foxwell, right, shoots over Oregon’s Wei Lin during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Dec. 17, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are many reasons why Foxwell would be a sufficient option to take over from Odum, and why the addition would be beneficial in a profound way.

Why Adding Foxwell Makes Sense for ASU

This is a trivial connection between the two sides, but Foxwell hails from Australia - some of coach Bennett's most effective guards at Saint Mary's were from the land down under (Patty Mills, Matthew Dellavedova, Joshua Dent), which sets the stage for the freshman to carry on the mantle.

Foxwell's blend of shotmaking, ability to organize an offense, and unrelenting defense plays right into his team-leading 1.5 steals per game. The 6'1" guard is dynamic, yet gritty - explosive as a scorer, yet measured. While his three-point consistency still needs to take shape, he is absolutely a player that Bennett can build around over the next three seasons.

Nov 24, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett watches game action against the Washington Huskies during the first half at Anaheim Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Why Addition Would Benefit ASU Next Season and Beyond

The Foxwell/Murauskas duo would be one that is tantalizing in the Big 12 from day one. It's easy to forecast Foxwell and Murauskas as a dynamic pick-and-roll duo that forces defenses to be on edge on a consistent basis throughout a game. They also have potential as a pick-and-pop duo as well, as Murauksas has flashed ability as a shooter in his own right.

Beyond this season, Foxwell has three years of eligibility remaining - as mentioned above. There is real potential for the Australian native to be the next Tra Holder - a player that sets the foundation for what is to come under the momentum that the installation of a new leader creates.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) passes the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images