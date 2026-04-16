Arizona State Targeting This Position Essential to Upcoming Team

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are entering waters that have only been charted two other times this decade - a change in head coach of the men's basketball program.

Randy Bennett took over the program about three weeks ago and is now seeking to reshape it in the way he sees fit. The early returns have been somewhat slow, but the intent of how he will complete the roster is clear.

March 9, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) dribbles the basketball against Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Hammond (1) during the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The prospects of landing Portland transfer PG Joel Foxwell and former Saint Mary's star Paulius Murauskas appear to be very promising at the moment, although more work must be done to build a full-bodied roster that has the ability to compete in a brutal Big 12.

One area of the roster that still must be addressed? The Sun Devils absolutely need to add a combo guard to the 2026-27 landscape for numerous reasons - read more below.

Nov 17, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett answers questions after the San Diego State Aztecs defeated the Gaels 79-54 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Arizona State Needs Versatility at the Guard Spots

The addition of Foxwell would bring the need for a point guard to a close after seeing Moe Odum run out of eligibility following the season, but the need for a counterpart arose early last week when Noah Meeusen entered the portal, with the Belgian guard committing to DePaul earlier this week.

This creates an instant necessity for the Sun Devils to reload with a guard that provides similar value - Utah Valley transfer Trevan Leonhardt, who brings a 6'4" frame, an all-around game that includes proven value as a playmaker, and a 36.8% clip from three-point range last season to the table.

Dec 16, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Valley Wolverines guard Trevan Leonhardt (20) dribbles the ball defended by Utah Utes guard Hunter Erickson (0) during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Depth Is Key

While Leonhardt isn't quite the proven commodity that Meeusen is on the defensive side of the ball, there's little doubt that he would be the last guard that Bennett targets after Anthony "Pig" Johnson and Trevor Best entered the portal as well.

Bryce Ford's potential return for his senior season has to be accounted for, with the idea that the backcourt is constructed in a very complementary manner being in full frame. Ultimately, the manner in which the group is materializing is promising, but there needs to be another guard who adds an extra layer of value as a defender and floor spacer.

ASU Sun Devils guard Bryce Ford (4) drives past Oklahoma Sooners guard Nijel Pack (9) at Mortgage Matchup Center on Dec. 6, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is still roughly seven months until the 2026-27 campaign officially tips off, but the bulk of the roster will be constructed over the next week or two, which makes this task one that should be completed imminently.