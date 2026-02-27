How this ASU Product could go higher than expected

Quaterback Jeff Sims had quite the time at ASU with a lot of memorable moments. Sims declared for the NFL draft, so the next question is, why is Sims a player that could go higher in the draft than some might think?

Weaker Draft Class

Whether it be the 2024 draft class with Caleb Williams, Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels, JJ McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr. or 2020 with Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa, NFL fans are used to draft classes having a lot of quaterback talent. However, this year is a bit different. Indiana Quarterback Fernando Mendoza is expected to go number one to the Las Vegas Raiders and Ty Simpson's Alabama could go Round 1, but besides them there is not another Round 1 set QB.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles as he celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So, this is where the pool opens up for NFL teams. There are a couple Quarterback needy teams in the league and not a ton of options. So, if a team is looking for a Quarterback to start, Sims could be a later round option for teams such as the Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers or the New York Jets.

Sims' High Floor

There are some flaws with Sims's games, such as needing to control turnovers and airing out passes. However, Sims does have a lot of potential such as his rushing ability and his quick release. So, there could be a team that has a Quarterback now such as the Los Angeles Rams that could take Sims and have him learn for a couple of years. The Rams have shown that they have the ability to develop offfensive players that are taken later in the draft such as with Puka Nacua. One great example of a team taking a Quaterabck with an established veteran is when the Packers took Jordan Love when they had Aaron Rodgers, which worked out pretty well for Green Bay.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) looks downfield against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Sims is where the NFL is going

Now more than ever, the NFL is in the era of the rushing Quaterback. Players such as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels have shown that QB's who speedy and quick can have success. Sims showed at ASU how fantastic of a rushing threat he was as he was hard for defenses to bring down. So if the NFL wants a team that has a lot of great rushing capacity, than Sims could be the one for them.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rushes the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Sims' High Character

A lot has been made about Sims's great atheltic abiltiy such as his fantastic rushing prowess and his release, however off the field, there is also a lot to like. Sims during interviews at ASU seemed like a great guy. In interviews he appeared very honest and humble, which is an element that NFL teams could really gravitate towards.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Overall, there are a lot of varties to love about Sims's game that could translate very well to the NFL. Late in the draft season, there are always players who rocket up draft boards and Jeff Sims could be one of them.