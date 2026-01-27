5 Steps ASU Can Take to Be the Next Indiana

History was made when the Indiana Hoosiers lifted the National Championship Trohpy. Not only did they have an undefeated season, but the Hoosiers have built a winning team in such a short and quick time. There are some pieces that ASU shares with Indiana, but also some that they need to add, so what are those pieces?

What do they have: The Head Coach

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti was a big part of the headlines for the Hoosiers winning and it wasn’t just for the viral reactions he had. Cignetti built up a fantastic football program and culture at Indiana as before Cignetti arrived, the Hoosiers were mainly known for their basketball program. Cignetti and ASU Head Coach Kenny Dillingham share a lot of similarities. Both of them are very selfless and praise the players instead of themselves. It seems like at Indiana a lot of the players rallied around Cignetti and the same has happened for ASU with the Sun Devil players embracing Coach Dillingham. This was proven with how many great players ASU was able to land in the transfer portal.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti speaks at the champions press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 20. 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What do they need: The Quarterback

Whether it be his great ball placement, accuracy or his Heisman winning moment by diving into the endzone against Miami in the College Football Championship game, Fernando Mendoza was spectacular this season for the Hoosiers. This is a question for ASU, who is going to be their leader both on and off the field. The main two options seem to be the two quarterbacks they got in the portal, Mikey Keene or Cutter Boley.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) talks to the crowd on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For who that could be, Boley’s numbers project like Mendoza’s. Before he was at Indiana, Mendoza played at Cal, where he had 16 touchdowns to 6 interceptions. Boley is coming from Kentucky where he had 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Mendonza’s numbers overall a bit better, but Boley could make a leap like how Mendoza did at Indiana where he threw for 41 touchdowns last season. In terms of play style, Mikey Keene plays more like Mendoza with the pocket first QB and a smooth release.

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during the game against Louisville Saturday, November 29, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. The Cats fell to 5-7 with the 41-0 loss to the Cardinals; missing out on a bowl. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What do they have: The Wide Receivers

Indiana has a couple of receivers that could go high in this years draft. Whether it be Elijah Sarratt or Omarion Cooper, Mendoza had a lot of great targets this season. This could also be very true for the Sun Devils as they have a plethora of talent in the receiving room. Before the portal, ASU's receiver room consisted of guys like Jalen Moss, Jaren Hamilton and Derek Eusebio who are great down the field and have good speed. Now they bring in Omarion Miller and Reed Harris who are both 4 star players in the transfer portal. So, with ASU's established players plus Miller and Harris, ASU's receiving room could be fantastic.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) is pushed out of bounds by Kansas State Wildcats safety Daniel Cobbs (4) during the second quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

What do they need: Offensive Line

Indiana's Offensive Line was elite last year. It allowed Mendoza to have time in the pocket to throw and to operate a very smooth and effective offense. ASU's offensive line is a huge quesiton mark. There is a lot of new players coming in, so it will be interesting to see if they can gel together and be a great unit for ASU this season.

Max Iheananchor is the next man up for Arizona State football's offensive line. | Michelle Gardner/The Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

What do they have: The Number One Corner

While Indiana's offense was amazing, their defense was just as great, especially corner D'Angelo Ponds. Ponds was a corner that many opposing receivers struggled with due to his quick speed and overall atheltiscm and high IQ. While ASU does have a lot of new corners on the team, LSU Cornerback Ashton Stamps who comes to the Sun Devils via the portal could be that player.

Sep 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps (1) misses an interception intended for Louisiana Tech Bulldogs wide receiver Devin Gandy (1) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

At LSU, Stamops shwoed great ability to close in on opposing receivers. Stamps could be a player that right with the development, could be the type of great player Ponds was for the Hoosiers.

Development is the key for ASU. As Fernando Mendoza famously said a couple of times, there were no five star players on the Hoosiers. Sure, they had a lot of great talent but a lot of the reason they were able to reach the heights they did was due to a fantastict instrafucture that alllowed the players to be the best they could be. If the Sun Devils develop their roster the right way they could be lifting the championship trophy pretty soon.

Please let us know your thoughts on if ASU could be the next Indiana when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .