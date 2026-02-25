This Rams Draft Target Could Be a Combine Standout

While head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead may be absent this week, the Los Angeles Rams' offseason is in full swing as several members of their staff will be in attendance for the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana.

One of the most underrated areas for improvement this offseason is the Rams' vertical passing game, something that shockingly lacked despite their incredible efficiency and production. With one of their key pass-catchers in this role heading into free agency, Los Angeles needs speed. A potential draft target, Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson, could stand out in this regard.

Why Brenen Thompson could be a scouting combine standout this week

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) runs after a catch for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Speed, speed, speed. This is what the Rams are missing in their offense, as Tutu Atwell didn't provide the consistency to be a reliable vertical threat in McVay's offense. It wasn't sustainable, and with the likelihood he moves on in free agency, the Rams should be looking for a vertical pass-catcher who can win downfield and after the catch.

This is why Thompson could be such an intriguing target and potential standout at the scouting combine. He is a former high school track and field sprinter who won the Silver medal with a 10.18-second 100-meter dash and won Gold with a time of 21.27 in the 200-meter dash, which makes him one of the fastest players, if not the fastest, in Indianapolis this week.

Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) looks to the sky before a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 38-19 in the Egg Bowl. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thompson is a bigger wideout than Atwell, projected to weigh in at about 5-foot-9, 170 pounds. He led the FBS with five catches of 50-plus yards in 2025, showcasing the elite speed, vertical playmaking ability, and yards-after-catch skills that make him a pain for many defenses at the college and professional level.

There is a real chance come Saturday, when wide receivers take the field for athletic testing drills, that Thompson will grasp at Xavier Worthy's 40-yard dash record. He may not reach that milestone, but showcasing the speed in front of the masses with the rest of the NFL watching, including Rams personnel in attendance, would help Thompson's stock as a player.

Nov 28, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) runs against Mississippi Rebels defensive back Chris Graves Jr. (32) in the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Thompson may not be the true No. 3 wide receiver in the Rams offense, but he should be one of their draft selections this spring, providing an ultimately valuable role in an offense that was one of the most efficient of the century, something Snead could look to continue adding on to this year. Opening up the vertical passing game makes Los Angeles that much more dangerous in 2026.

