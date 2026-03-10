How to Watch Arizona State's Tournament Game vs. Iowa State Live

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (17-15, 7-11 Big 12) earned the first of possibly many victories in the Big 12 tournament with an 83-79 triumph over 13-seed Baylor on Tuesday.

Now, the Sun Devils are set to take on the fifth-seeded Iowa State Cyclones (25-6, 12-6) for the second time in less than a week on Tuesday in an effort to continue stacking quadrant one victories to make a late push for an NCAA tournament bid.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Baylor Bears guard Isaac Williams IV (10) collides with Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Game Information

WHO: (12) Arizona State vs. (5) Iowa State

WHEN: 9:30 A.M. PT/11:30 CT/12:30 P.M. EST

WHERE: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri

BROADCAST NETWORK: ESPN

Arizona State Seeks Revenge Over Cyclones

The Cyclones defeated Arizona State by a score of 86-65 on Saturday afternoon in what was a senior day game for the former.

Arizona State managed to play the top-10 team competitively for over half of the game, as ASU held a lead until roughly the 15-minute mark of the second half. Iowa State's NCAA-high 39 runs of 10-0 or more showed out in full display in the game, as they went on a 24-0 outburst that secured the 20-plus point win.

Arizona State guard Moe Odum (5) shoots a free throw against Cincinnati during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Was Iowa State's dominance a sign of things to come on Wednesday, or was Arizona State's competitiveness a sign that the team will show fight in the rematch?

Iowa State is an incredibly disciplined, well-coached team that is among the most potent scoring squads in division one. However, Arizona State's balance, rapidly improving defensive infrastructure, and motivation to win for Bobby Hurley are all factors that push momentum into their favor.

Sun Devils Found Scoring Balance at Right Time

Eight of nine players that saw action in Tuesday's game scored at least one point - Allen Mukeba was the lone player to not join the scoring parade.

The Sun Devils put together an all-around strong showing in terms of shot distribution and efficiency. The team shot 31-54 from the floor, as well as 36.4% from three-point range. While the turnovers and lack of assists were not an ideal development, the unit had a successful day as a whole. Anthony "Pig" Johnson was at the head of the charge - scoring 19 points in 28 minutes of action, while Noah Meeusen, Andrija Grbovic, Santiago Trouet, and Massamba Diop joined the double figures effort.

There's no doubt that the balance needs to continue against the Cyclones, with Odum being the key to catalyzing the offense.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) dribbles during the first half against the Baylor Bears at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Read more on Arizona State’s path forward in the Big 12 tournament here - including key bracket information, and on what the Sun Devils must do to earn an NCAA tournament berth here .

