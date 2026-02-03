How Would Arizona State Prospects Fit With These NFL Franchises?

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils have their eyes set on sending a high volume of players that have come through the program in recent years to the NFL - with the draft set to be held between April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.

The Sun Devils have become one of the more respected programs in recent seasons as far as pro development sensibilities are concerned.

ESPN's Matt Miller believes that a trio of players that are NFL-bound out of Tempe will be selected within the first two rounds of the draft - Arizona State on SI examines the landing spots for all three, with a particular emphasis on how each of the trio fit in the hypothetical situation.

Jordyn Tyson: Baltimore Ravens

Tyson has largely been linked to franchises drafting inside of the top 10 - including the Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, and Cleveland Browns - as well as the Kansas City Chiefs.

Potential concerns surrounding Tyson's injury history is setting the table for a slide down the draft board, with the Ravens serving as an ideal fit for a franchise that seems to be set on a new path.

Tyson would be an ideal top option in an offense that is currently carried by Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry - adding the multi-faceted wide receiver would instantly boost the ceiling of the unit during the 2026 season.

Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham (center) talks with former Arizona State guard James Harden (L) and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz. on Jan. 31, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Max Iheanachor: Detroit Lions

Iheanachor has been one of the most significant risers on draft boards over the last several weeks, namely due to his performance in last week's Senior Bowl.

As Miller mentioned in the reasoning for the selection, the Lions might be in the market for a new right tackle depending on what LT Taylor Decker decides to do as far as retirement is concerned.

Iheanachor would be an ideal addition for Dan Campbell's team, as he brings a polished pass protector to the table for an offensive line that struggled mightily in 2025.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Keith Abney II: Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have the ability to go in a number of different directions in the upcoming draft class after making the playoffs in the previous season.

While the Panthers might go offense as noted in the rationale, it would be difficult to pass up on the opportunity to select a pro-ready boundary cornerback that would be an ideal counterpart to Jaycee Horn.

Abney should be a day-one starter in this arrangement under the leadership of Ejiro Evero.

