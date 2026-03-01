Arizona State Injury Situation Expanded Upon Further After Win

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (15-14, 6-10 Big 12) snapped a two-game losing streak that began on a Texas-based road trip with a 73-60 win over the Utah Utes on Saturday afternoon.

Injuries have been a major point of contention in regards to preventing the Sun Devils from fully breaking out on a consistent basis this season, and those issues have extened into the final week of the regular season.

Arizona State on SI takes a look at players that are dealing with various ailments below in extension to Bryce Ford, who said that he is close to 100% following Saturday's win.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Bryce Ford (4) against the Arizona Wildcats at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Moe Odum

Odum has played in all 29 games this season in what is his final campaign at the collegiate level, but is battling through a moderately serious injury in an effort to finish the season on a strong note.

Head coach Bobby Hurley revealed that Odum did not practice at all once the Sun Devils returned from the road trip - even suggesting that the point guard sit out of Saturday's game to get ready for senior night against Kansas.

That was seemingly never an option, with Odum looking the part of a star once again, leading the team in scoring assists, and three-point connections in the winning effort.

Noah Meeusen

Meeusen was forced to leave the game roughly halfway into the second half after taking an elbow to the face from Utah's Terrence Brown.

The sophomore guard returned to the bench and was eligible to return to the game after receving some stitches per Hurley after the game - it seems as if the Belgian guard will be good to go for Tuesday's contest.

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) is tended to by a trainer after suffering a facial laceration against the Utah Utes in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Allen Mukeba

Mukeba suffered a lower-body injury in the second half of the loss to TCU on Tuesday night, returning to the game shortly after exiting.

Mukeba did not practice the remainder of the week after returning to Tempe - much akin to Odum, but the senior managed to push through despite being listed as a game-time decision.

Now, Mukeba is set to take part in senior night alongside Odum on Tuesday night - as two of the best examples of the culture that Hurley has instilled this season being effective.

Feb 4, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Allen Mukeba (23) reacts after a play against the Utah Utes during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Santiago Trouet

Trouet hasn't been 100% in some time, as Hurley has frequently mentioned that the starting forward has dealt with separate ankle sprains over the course of Big 12 play.

The junior has battled through the adversity and has played the best basketball of his season over the last three weeks in response.

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .