TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (17-15, 7-11 Big 12) are now set to take on the #7 Iowa State Cyclones (24-6, 12-6) for the second time in less than one week in round two of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City on Wednesday.

The Sun Devils are coming off of an 83-79 win over Baylor, while Iowa State did not play on Tuesday by virtue of earning a bye.

Follow three potential ways the Sun Devils can shock the world by taking down Iowa State below.

Play Clean Game Offensively

While Arizona State has won two of their last three games, it hasn't always come pretty.

The Sun Devils turned the ball over 52 times over the games against Kansas, Iowa State, and Baylor - including 23 against the Cyclones.

While Arizona State was able to withstand sloppy play late to defeat Baylor, they simply will not be able to take down Iowa State purely off of shotmaking.

As seen on Saturday, Iowa State is an incredibly disciplined and opportunistic team that is able to create advantages in a myriad of ways - including in fast break opportunities. Point guard Moe Odum and combo guard Noah Meeusen must be equally decisive/intentional on Wednesday in an effort to muster enough offense to earn the upset.

Run Iowa State Off Line

This is easier said than done - especially considering how effective Iowa State PG Tamin Lipsey is at generating open looks for shooters on the perimeter off of his dribble penetration.

There are several players that have to be a focus, but forward Milan Momcilovic clearly stands above the rest. There is simply no way that the Sun Devils can expect to win if they allow the junior to get into a rhythm, as his success from the outside tends to result in more offense being generated in the paint due to overstretching the defense.

Excel in Situational Basketball

This area of the game appears to be simple at the surface, but as seen on Tuesday it isn't always executed to the tee that one would hope.

Arizona State has to connect on timely field goal attempts, keep pace with Iowa State in three-point volume without aimlessly taking poor shots, play physical defense without sliding into the bonus early in each half, and continue to play the team-centric basketball that has resulted in the team surprising a league that they were projected to finish last in as recently as October.

