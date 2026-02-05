Jason Brown Opens Up on Deciding to Stay With ASU

TEMPE -- The Arizona State football program learned that the modern landscape of the sport moves in a rapid manner - this was evidenced by two-year starting quarterback Sam Leavitt deciding to move on from the Sun Devils following the 2025 regular season.

A landscape that not only allows - but invites change lends to the reality that most teams will look radically different on average on a year-to-year basis.

Enter Jason Brown Jr. - a four-star recruit in the 2024 class that came to Tempe late in the cycle. The talented running back did not appear in a game in 2024 and largely participated in special teams last season. He came along in full force in the December 31 Sun Bowl against the Duke Blue Devils, which was backed up by 134 rushing yards.

Now, the returning back is set to challenge the collection of impressive talent for a high spot on the depth chart amongst Shaun Aguano's room.

Brown spoke with media as part of availability that was afforded to media on Wednesday - he discussed his decision to stay in Tempe, looking forward to playing in London, and much more.

Brown Ready to Compete

There is little doubt that the running back group is among the deepest position spots within the Arizona State roster in 2026.

Kyson Brown returns for another season in Tempe after accruing 145 all-purpose yards against Northern Arizona in the season opener, while Demarius "Man Man" Robinson, David Avit, Marquis Gillis, and perhaps even Cardae Mack will factor into the position battle.

Brown has loads of confidence that he has shown enough in recent months and will continue to do so in an effort to be the top back on the roster heading into the season opener.

Arizona State's Offense Carries High Expectations

The untimely loss of Sam Leavitt might prove to have been a blessing in disguise for Arizona State, as it is quite unlikely that they would have been able to gather the sheer volume/level of skill position talent had they provided the NIL that the two-year starter ultimately secured.

The running back room is just one piece of the puzzle, as Hines Ward has what should be an elite wide receiver group, while Jason Mohns is cultivating the next generation of Arizona State tight ends - among the rest of the groups.

OC Marcus Arroyo will be gifted ample talent at each spot heading into the September 5 season opener.

