Is Jaylen Mercer a Top Target for Arizona State?
The Arizona State Sun Devils have done a decent job in the 2026 class, as they had one of the better classes in the country entering the month of June, but now they are below par for a team that just made the college football playoff.
Regardless, the Arizona State staff has shifted a lot of focus to the future class that isn't really the future as much as it is the now for many programs. They have been recruiting the 2027 recruiting class heavily, as there are many different guys who have become more of a priority.
One of the guys that they offered and has become a priority for them is the uber-talented EDGE from the state of Ohio, Jaylen Mercer. Mercer is a Winton Woods High School football star from the state of Ohio. He resides in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is one of the better players in the state for many different reasons.
One of the reasons is that he is physical at the point of the attack and is someone who is going to hunt QBs down no matter what. He is being targeted by many schools, and has detailed his offer from the Arizona State Sun Devils in the past with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
Recap of What Mercer Said to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI
"It's a big time opportunity being do a lot of research on the school and program," the talented prospect stated when talking about his Arizona State Sun Devils offer with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
He then detailed his relationship he hopes to build
"I’m definitely looking forward to building a relationship with Coach Diron. I’ve heard great things about his energy, his ability to develop players, and how real he is with his guys. That’s the type of coach I want to learn from and grow with."
He would also discuss the program thoughts he has.
"When I think of Arizona State, I think of high-level football, strong player development, and a competitive mindset. The program has great energy, and it’s clear they’re building something special with a focus on toughness, speed, and making an impact on and off the field."
Is Mercer a Top Target for Arizona State?
The simple answer would be yes. He is someone that will be a top target for the Arizona State Sun Devils and the remainder of the nation. It is safe to say he is going to be a dominant player on Saturdays.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our FB page when you click right here.