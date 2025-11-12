Jeff Sims Excited For First Home Start at ASU
TEMPE -- Arizona State's 2025 ambitions are still alive.
Much of that is thanks to the emergence of freshly minted starting quarterback Jeff Sims in his third start with the program.
The senior famously secured a position-best for the program with 228 rushing yards in the 24-19 win over Iowa State on November 1.
Now, Sims is being rewarded with his first start at Mountain America Stadium, as his previous three were on the road against Cincinnati, Utah, and the Cyclones.
Sims was asked about what he's looking forward to with the home start after Tuesday's practice - the response was quite candid and illuminated that the new starter is taking things stride by stride.
"Being able to go home right after the game. But, I mean, yeah, it'll be a fun atmosphere. You know, get my first home start."
Saturday's game will present challenges for Sims that were previously unforeseen - Arizona State on SI explores those below heading into the Homecoming contest.
West Virginia's Run Defense
The Mountaineers have done an incredible job of regrouping defensively following a rough start to the year, particularly when it comes to how they attack the run. TCU RB Trent Battle and Houston RB Dean Connors had to battle to earn productive performances, while Colorado ran for 51 yards collectively in last week's game.
This is an inherent challenge for Sims, as the Arizona State offensive coaches have tailored the offense to Sims' biggest strengths - including utilizing the talented dual threat as a plus-one and in the power run game as a designed runner.
This will be a game in which Raleek Brown must be consistently productive to take stress off of Sims and to allow the senior to make plays with his arms/legs alike.
Possibility of No Jordyn Tyson
Dillingham did not update the junior wide receiver's status on Monday, so it can be assumed that it will be more likely to see the All-American contender return for the Colorado game next week.
The challenge arises in losing an elite player - this will sting no matter the context. However, Sims appeared confident in his rapport with receivers Jalen Moss and Malik McClain, as well as TE Chamon Metayer - he was vocal about this after Tuesday's practice in compliment of what was seen on the field.
Sims is well-equipped to take Arizona State over the finish line to their seventh victory of the season on Saturday ahead of the final stretch of his collegiate career.
