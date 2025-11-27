Jeff Sims Sees Dip in Perception After Colorado Win
TEMPE -- Jeff Sims is now 3-2 in his career as a starting quarterback with the Arizona State football program - he has won three consecutive contests following two losses to begin his time in Tempe.
The third win of the streak last Saturday against Colorado was very likely his most uneven showing in recent weeks - and that has negatively impacted his perception from the outside world.
David Cobb of CBS Sports dropped Sims from 19 overall in his weekly quarterback power rankings to 31 - a significant drop from being viewed as one of the better players at the position last week.
Sims currently paces below Arizona's Noah Fifita, Utah's Devon Dampier, BYU's Bear Bachmeier, and Texas Tech's Behren Morton.
Why Sims Should be Higher
Although the senior had his worst performance in recent weeks against Colorado, he made timely plays that also doubled as explosives, bounced back from mistakes, and ultimately continued to prove that he has drastically improved over the course of the last year.
Few quarterbacks are playing with as much poise and confidence as Sims - that should be positively reinforced by those in observance.
Sims Embracing Playing in Final Home Game
This Friday will be the last time that many Arizona State key contributors - Sims included - will be playing in front of fans at Mountain America Stadium.
Sims embraced the notion of showing up for the fans - especially in a rivalry game - in his media availability following Tuesday's practice.
It seems as if everyone connected to Arizona State football recognizes the magnitude of this game beyond contending for a Big 12 title - this is the moment that the program can firmly establish themselves as not only the strongest in the state - but also among the strongest in the Big 12, all while having an oppoerunity to retain control of the Territorial Cup.
Outlook For Sims vs. Arizona
Arizona has an exceptional secondary that is headlined by five players that opted to stick with the program following a rough 2024 season - they will be motivated to secure a victory after limiting three consecutive elite quarterbacks in the conference to season-worst performances.
Sims will likely need to do what he has typically done - keep the ball out of harm's way in the air, be a consistent rushing threat in various mediums, and to lean on the bevy of playmakers that have emerged in recent weeks.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on major takeaways from the Sun Devils’ convincing win over Colorado in week 13 here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!