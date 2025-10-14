Texas Tech Head Coach Has Attention, Respect of Kenny Dillingham
TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State football program took the first victory in the battle to assert potential dominance in the reshaped Big 12 following the departures of Oklahoma and Texas.
The 2024 Big 12 champions were seemingly being chased by numerous programs heading into the current season - with none as intimidating as the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire built upon an eight-win roster by securing the top transfer class in the nation according to multiple publications behind a signficant financial backing.
Now, the Red Raiders are standing at 6-0 - with every win coming by at least 24 points.
Dillingham has nothing but respect for McGuire the person and coach - something he stressed when asked by Arizona State on SI on Monday.
“Yeah. I mean, he's had a lot of success winning football games at all levels. A lot of respect for him. He's a really good person. His wife's a really, really nice lady. Met her a few times at some of these head coaching events. So I've got a lot of respect for him. I mean, where this program is now? I mean, this program as a whole is all in. And you know, he's all in.
He's done a phenomenal job building a roster and building a football team, but they're definitely a program that's all in. They're definitely all in to win now. They're definitely all in to win in the future with the types of investments they're making. So, yeah, I got nothing but respect for him. I think he does a phenomenal a phenomenal job. He's he's a really good person.”
Dillingham's praise of McGuire has continued a trend of showing respect to rival coaches - he expressed deep admiration of Utah's Kyle Whittingham last week, as he has done on a reliable basis in recent years.
Unlike Whittingham, McGuire is just getting started when it comes to attempting to build a powerhouse in Lubbock, Texas. He is certainly off to a great start, as he currently is posting a 29-16 mark in just under four years.
Perhaps the most resounding theme is the sheer volume of under-appreciated coaches that reside in the Big 12. BYU's Kalani Sitake has arguably expanded on what predecessor Bronco Mendenhall accomplished, while Matt Campbell has Iowa State reaching heights that have never been seen before.
Moral of the story - don't count out Arizona State, Texas Tech, or the entirety of the Big 12.
