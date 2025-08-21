Arizona State WR Projected to be First Round Draft Pick
The Arizona State football program has rebounded from perceived bottom-of-the-barrel to back into national relevance at a seemingly instantaneous pace.
Much of that has to do with head coach Kenny Dillingham carefully selecting the right players for the program - both talent-wise and culture-fit-wise.
One of the best finds via the transfer portal has undoubtedly been Jordyn Tyson.
The Colorado transfer had an incredible season in 2024 - going from under the radar portal player to potential first-round NFL draft pick in mere months.
ESPN insider Field Yates validated the first-round pick future for Tyson - as he currently has the budding star mocked to the Denver Broncos with the 20th pick next April.
More from Yates below:
"Tyson had 75 catches for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns last season prior to getting hurt, and that kind of production could be perfect for Bo Nix and the Broncos. The Broncos are well-stocked at most spots on the roster, but putting another difference-making playmaker alongside Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr. and Evan Engram could lift the whole offense.
At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Tyson is extremely comfortable with the ball in his hands and has very good instincts after the catch. He had five games with over 100 receiving yards in 2024 and joins (Sam) Leavitt to form one of the best QB-WR duos in college football this season."
Tyson would fit quite nicely into the Broncos' long-term outlook. Sutton was just signed to a new contract, while Engram looks to fit in as a reliable tight end. Former Oregon WR and Dillingham protégé Troy Franklin is also a name to watch.
Tyson and Nix would presumably have a strong connection, as Nix possesses many of the traits that make Leavitt a great quarterback, including great ball placement.
The Texas native is also as well-rounded as any other receiver in the nation - the route running is incredibly polished, coaches will have the ability to line him up anywhere on the line of scrimmage, and he can win reps at any level of the field.
