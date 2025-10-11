Arizona State Football Mailbag: Leavitt's Injury, Upcoming Games, and More
TEMPE -- Arizona State is seeking to improve to 5-1 on the 2025 season ahead of tonight's battle with a fellow 4-1 squad in the Utah Utes.
The Sun Devils are set to enter the game even more short-handed than previously anticipated - as QB Sam Leavitt was ruled out for the game due to an undisclosed injury, which further complicates the paths to victory tonight.
In the spirit of an unfortunate development, ASU on SI gathered key questions from fans ahead of the stretch run of the Big 12 schedule
Q: What is Your Current Assessment of the Sam Leavitt Injury Situation?
Not much can be said on the situation at the moment - but logically speaking it isn't a phenomenal sign to go from probable to doubtful in the span of 24 hours.
Leavitt looked quite stout in this week's practices, but there has to be something that is giving the coaching staff pause, at least in the confines of this week.
The hope is obviously that the Sun Devils are able to pull off the win over Utah and that Leavitt progresses to the point that he is able to give it a go against the top-10 Texas Tech Red Raiders next week.
Q: How do you Feel the Sun Devils Will Perform Over the Next Four Games?
At this point, 2-2 seems to be a fair assessment. The statistical likelihood that the Sun Devils go undefeated during this tasking stretch is non-zero, but it is quite low - especially if Leavitt is unable to go in more than one contest.
Right now, conventional wisdom might lead one to believing that Utah and Texas Tech are losses. Injuries are finally catching up to Arizona State, while the two opponents in front of them are amongst the most physical in the entire Big 12 - even the country.
Houston should yield a victory regardless of who is lining up under center, while Iowa State is a solid team, but a Leavitt return by then appears likely and that would bode very well for the prospects of a win.
Q: Who has Been the MVP of the Arizona State Team Thus Far?
There are many worthy contenders for this title, but it only feels fair to bestow it on Jordyn Tyson.
Tyson has averaged nearly 100 yards per game thus far, while also averaging over one touchdown reception a game. He is also on pace to surpass last season's 75 reception total by a noticeable amount.
Leavitt, Prince Dorbah, Raleek Brown, and Keith Abney II are more than worthy of mentions in their own right.
Read more about Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley speaking directly to fans ahead of the start of the 2025 season here, and on previewing key individual Utah players ahead of the Sun Devil football game on Saturday here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!