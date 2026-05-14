ASU's Smaller Backs Set To Make Big Impact in 2026

TEMPE -- The 2026 Arizona State Sun Devils offense is being billed as perhaps the biggest enigma of the Kenny Dillingham era, as many unknowns sit in the line of fire that is the improved skill position groups.

One of the questions - for better or worse - is the running back room, as RB coach Shaun Aguano is rostering the deepest and most talented collective group of his tenure with the Sun Devils. A major driving force behind this conclusion is the overall diversity of the six players competing for prominent roles, including the two "smaller" backs who aren't discussed as much as they should be.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running backs coach Shaun Aguano against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State's Scat Backs Need Recognition

The backs in the room that are considered the more traditional "bruisers" are FCS transfers Marquis Gillis and David Avit, although each of them possesses more burst than many would be driven to believe.

Then comes the "scat backs" - the smaller players that are more adept to breaking zone runs for long gains and to line up at the line of scrimmage as receivers. Demarius "Man Man" Robinson and Jason Brown Jr. both measure in at around 5'9" and possess the ability to break the second gear in a split second. Robinson returns for his second year at ASU after playing sparingly as a freshman, with fumbling issues being a hallmark in 2025.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham (left) with booster Jay Blegen against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He has absolutely been a standout throughout the spring, however, and may be one of the most improved players on the entire offense.

ASU Sun Devils running back Demarius Robinson (23) tries to break past Houston Cougars linebacker Jalen Garner (36) at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown is a former 4-star recruit who has struggled to see the field, but he did put together an incredible 134-yard performance to close out the 2025 season. Brown has the potential to be the most explosive player in the group, but he has to see the field to demonstrate it.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What Roles Each Can Carve Out in 2026

The immediate extent of the role that each has the ability to break into this season is unclear, but Kenny Dillingham and Marcus Arroyo have been steadfast in pushing the idea that more two-running back sets will be utilized, which certainly opens the door for each to see the field more consistently.

Arizona State running back Jason Brown Jr. (22) signs merch for fans during the Arizona State Fan Fest at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on April 17, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the end of the day, Robinson and Brown simply contribute to an even more fully fleshed out offense that has the infrastructure in place to be elite after a disappointing 2025.

The Sun Devils have the pieces in place for success.