Kenny Dillingham Doubles Down on Commitment to Arizona State
TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham isn't going anywhere - that was previously apparent to anyone who paid close attention to the Arizona State football program previously, but has become even more crystal clear following another razor-thin 25-23 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday.
Dillingham went in-depth into numerous topics in his post-game press conference - including giving insight into the strategy that ultimately won the Sun Devils the night.
Nothing was more consequential than the 35-year old head coach once again shutting down any speculation that he would entertain leaving Arizona State.
Arizona State on SI has more on the comments Dillingham made below.
Dillingham Praises Administration for Committing to Winning
"I think everybody's got to start understanding that this university's supporting football. This university is really doubling down on what we're doing right now, and that's such a relief, you know, for me, I just want to be able to push this place to its limit. And sometimes, if I can do some things that, you know, people don't like, that's not my job to be liked."
Dillingham divulged that he had a meeting with university administration and that he is very pleased as far as the lengths that the leadership is going to in an effort to build a lasting winner in Tempe. This has been a storyline that has been percolating in recent years, as AD Graham Rossini has committed to aiding improvement of the entire landscape of athletics.
Dillingham Doubles Down on Commitment
The third-year head coach then shut down any possibility that he would depart to another school in the coming weeks in a joking exchange with a local media member.
"I was never leaving. I never said I was leaving. This is home. But you know, you do have to, you do have to continue to push. And my job running program is to push and push and push, and so you can't push anymore. And if I didn't do that, I'd be cheating my players, I'd be cheating my staff. I'd be cheating the fan base. I'd be cheating everybody in the city."
Dillingham's work is certainly cut out for him - as he has two more regular season games remaining with an outside shot of reaching the Big 12 championship game still intact. Outside of this, the phenomenal program builder has to have his sights set on the transfer portal and on putting the finishing touches on the Sun Devils' 2026 recruiting class.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and three major takeaways following a gutsy win over Iowa State here
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!