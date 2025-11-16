All Sun Devils

Kenny Dillingham Doubles Down on Commitment to Arizona State

The head coach isn't leaving elsewhere anytime soon.

Kevin Hicks

ASU Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham yells out to his team as they play against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025.
ASU Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham yells out to his team as they play against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham isn't going anywhere - that was previously apparent to anyone who paid close attention to the Arizona State football program previously, but has become even more crystal clear following another razor-thin 25-23 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday.

Dillingham went in-depth into numerous topics in his post-game press conference - including giving insight into the strategy that ultimately won the Sun Devils the night.

Nothing was more consequential than the 35-year old head coach once again shutting down any speculation that he would entertain leaving Arizona State.

Arizona State on SI has more on the comments Dillingham made below.

Dillingham Praises Administration for Committing to Winning

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham looks on against TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

"I think everybody's got to start understanding that this university's supporting football. This university is really doubling down on what we're doing right now, and that's such a relief, you know, for me, I just want to be able to push this place to its limit. And sometimes, if I can do some things that, you know, people don't like, that's not my job to be liked."

Dillingham divulged that he had a meeting with university administration and that he is very pleased as far as the lengths that the leadership is going to in an effort to build a lasting winner in Tempe. This has been a storyline that has been percolating in recent years, as AD Graham Rossini has committed to aiding improvement of the entire landscape of athletics.

Dillingham Doubles Down on Commitment

The third-year head coach then shut down any possibility that he would depart to another school in the coming weeks in a joking exchange with a local media member.

"I was never leaving. I never said I was leaving. This is home. But you know, you do have to, you do have to continue to push. And my job running program is to push and push and push, and so you can't push anymore. And if I didn't do that, I'd be cheating my players, I'd be cheating my staff. I'd be cheating the fan base. I'd be cheating everybody in the city."

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates with head coach Kenny Dillingham after their win against TCU Horned Frogs at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Dillingham's work is certainly cut out for him - as he has two more regular season games remaining with an outside shot of reaching the Big 12 championship game still intact. Outside of this, the phenomenal program builder has to have his sights set on the transfer portal and on putting the finishing touches on the Sun Devils' 2026 recruiting class.

