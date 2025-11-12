Kenny Dillingham Once Again Opens Up on Future
TEMPE -- Much speculation has arose surrounding the future of Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham in recent weeks.
Job openings such as Florida, LSU, and Penn State being in the air along with Dillingham's recent success had resulted in many making proclamations on his status moving ahead in the coaching carousel.
Dillingham joined influential media member David Pollack's "See Ball Get Ball" podcast on Monday night to discuss a myriad of topics, including recent rumors that have surfaced about a potential move to one of the high-profile jobs.
"Yeah, if needed. I mean, our guys know what I'm about. Our guys know I'm born and raised here. My next door neighbor is my sister. She has three kids. My little son, who's three and a half, hangs out with his cousins every single day. I just love dinner with my parents, who are three doors down from me. Our players know the dynamic in the situation I have here is special. I've recruited all these guys here. They know the situation, so some things are better left unsaid."
It has been well-documented that Arizona State is Dillingham's dream job and that the 35-year old has made it a point to keep his roots in the state - this has to mean something after continually being backed up over the last three years.
Dillingham still has three more games to go this season - with a narrowed, yet still realistic path to the Big 12 title game. This starts with a matchup against West Virginia this Saturday, followed by a road game against Colorado and the finale at home against Arizona.
The third-year head man is a special coach that has regularly displayed loyalty that is rare in the modern collegiate football game - ASU on SI explores what the major points of focus will be moving forward without the coaching carousel drama below.
Dillingham's Next Steps After Season
Dillingham has to be focused on the offseason despite at least four games remaining on the Arizona State schedule.
One of the paramount points of focus has to be the effort to keep QB Sam Leavitt in Tempe after the star underwent season-ending surgery last week. The player retention extends to other spots as well, but keeping Leavitt with the program for his junior season is at the top of the list.
One of the other major steps is to presumably be involved in recruiting 2027 prospects, schematically preparing for next season, and advocating to retain coaches from his staff that other programs may attempt to pry away.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and three major takeaways following a gutsy win over Iowa State here
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!