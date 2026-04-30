Kenny Dillingham's 3 Biggest Priorities for ASU After NFL Draft

TEMPE -- The upcoming 2026 season for the Arizona State Sun Devils can be described in a number of ways, but what's the one word that seems to resonate the most?

Consequential.

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) and Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham walk off the field after Texas won 39-31 in double overtime in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Jan. 1, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A roster that changed a great deal over the last several months, a challenging schedule that accompanied the changes, and a recent roadblock that got in front of Big 12 rival Texas Tech have all played into the narrative that the season to come may end up being as important as the previous one in the midst of spring camp.

Arizona State on SI explores three major areas of program operations that will be of prime focus to head coach Kenny Dillingham in the months ahead, below.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz (left) with Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

3. Figuring Out Position Battles

There are multiple starting battles that will carry on into fall camp - including at quarterback, running back, and edge rusher. Cutter Boley , Kyson Brown, and Jalen Thompson are considered favorites to land those roles at this point in spring, but much can change in the three months that will pass before formal practices resume.

Arizona State quarterbacks Cutter Boley (8), Mikey Keene (12), and Cameron Dyer (13) during practice on April 21, 2026, at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While there may be a general idea of where each decision will go, the time period between now and then is crucial, as the coaching staff will also evaluate how the various players approach the sabbatical.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham watches his team as they run drills during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. 2027 Recruiting Class

The upcoming recruiting class is perhaps the most crucial of the Dillingham era to this point, as the 2026 class has already shown immense promise on the front end. QB Jake Fette , EDGE Julian Hugo, and CB Daquwan Dunn have been particular standouts; each of the three is setting the stage for even more.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Brigham Young Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

WR coach Hines Ward has been at the forefront of the effort, as he has already landed one 4-star commitment at the position (Nico Bland), while Chicago native Quentin Burrell (top 100 recruit) is very interested in the Sun Devils as well. All in all, the 2027 class has the potential to be the one in which the Sun Devils earn pledges from the most blue-chip prospects when everything is said and done in early December.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1. Prepare For Fall Camp

While the team is on a bit of a hiatus at the moment, it doesn't prevent the players and coaches from preparing while away from official practices/team camps.

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris (3) runs a route during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This 105-man roster appears to be very driven, focused, and talented - it's ultimately Dillingham's goal to keep them on the right track heading into early August.