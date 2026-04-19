Arizona State Makes Major Transfer Portal Splash

TEMPE -- Randy Bennett has largely managed to execute his vision of the Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball program in his four weeks as head coach - that continued in droves on Sunday morning.

Bennett landed three transfers in F Emmanuel Innocenti , F Marcus Vaughns, and C Nate Garcia prior to Sunday, but earned his first "big fish" in former Portland PG Joel Foxwell to advance a standout class to this stage.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett gives an interview prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

247Sports was the first to break the news that the class of 2025 prospect out of Australia after completing a visit to Tempe days earlier.

Arizona State on SI caught wind that Foxwell would seriously consider joining the program roughly two weeks ago, and now the No. 102 player in the transfer portal lands in Tempe, making a major statement for ASU as they continue to establish themselves in the Big 12.

Arizona State Sun Devils Moe Odum (5) looks at the net before taking a shot during a game against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Nov. 4, 2025. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why Foxwell Add Makes Sense

The loss of one-year starting point guard Moe Odum necessitated the targeting of another floor general in the portal this offseason.

Foxwell feels like a natural fit to take over where Odum left off, as both share many similarities. Both are undersized guards with incredible motors, a knack to generate turnovers (particularly off-ball), and a killer instinct as a scorer - all while typically serving as a measured passer. Foxwell showed high-end ability on several occasions in his freshman season, including scoring 27 points and dishing out 8 assists in a win over Gonzaga in February.

Portland’s Joel Foxwell, right, shoots over Oregon’s Wei Lin during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Dec. 17, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The bonus on top of everything else the guard provides is that he has at least three full seasons of eligibility remaining - there is real potential that he becomes the next great Sun Devil point guard over the next several campaigns.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett talks with his bench during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Arizona State's Recruiting Pitches Strengthen

The Sun Devils already had strong infrastructure as a recruiting entity under Bobby Hurley, but the foundation behind it may be even stronger under Bennett.

Assistant coaches Rick Croy, David Patrick , and Joe Rahon are more than just elite recruiters - they are all battle-tested coaches who have tangibly aided in the development of multiple generations of athletes. Patrick is very likely to have played an instrumental role in securing a pledge from Foxwell, as the respected assistant grew up in Australia himself.

Jan 20, 2018; Manhattan, KS, USA; TCU Horned Frogs assistant head coach David Patrick yells at his team during a game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum. TCU head coach Jamie Dixon was ejected from the game in the second half. The Wildcats on the game 73-68. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

All in all, Bennett's first offseason as head coach is shaping up to be one that sets the tone for the rest of his tenure - as he seeks to transform the Sun Devils into a feared program.