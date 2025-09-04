Highlighting Arizona State OC Marcus Arroyo's Media Availability
TEMPE -- Arizona State is taking the number 12 ranking in the nation into a road trip in Starkville, Mississippi, for a duel against Mississippi State.
Sun Devil offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo spoke to the media after the final formal practice before Saturday's contest - ASU on SI came up with a few pointed highlights of the encounter.
Jaren Hamilton's Lack of Week One Playing Time
The freshman and Alabama transfer only played one snap in Week 1, which served as a shock to many within the fanbase.
ASU on SI asked Arroyo if he anticipates the speedster receiving more playing time this week and moving forward - the OC's answer was a substantial endorsement behind that train of thought.
"Yeah, we do. We do. You know, obviously, with the personnel group and some of the things we were doing, it just kind of played into it with some of the things that were changing in games as we kind of manipulated what was happening in game adjustments. But he'll grow. He'll transition into it again."
Hamilton has been a standout during all of fall camp, and very well could receive his major opportunity on Saturday, especially with Jalen Moss's status being in the air for Week 2.
Sam Leavitt/Jordyn Tyson's Connection is Special
Arroyo was asked about Leavitt's Tuesday comments that he would typically look Tyson's way on his first read if the latter is in single coverage in either cover zero or cover one - Arroyo agreed.
"Yeah. I mean, those guys are on the same page. And I think everyone in the country would say, Yeah, JT, and one on one, and Sam throwing it, you like, come on, find a way. And so we've, we've built our we've built our minds around the fact that if we can find that matchup anytime, we're going to try to exploit it. Sometimes it's harder to do because it's there.
Because it's there and you're like, oh, how do I get to it? Other times now, we've made a big, a big investment in finding ways to be able for those two to get on the same page immediately."
It ultimately is challenging to figure out the logistics of actually getting the ball to Tyson in scenarios such as that, but the athleticism, IQ, and timeliness that Tyson possesses makes live indubitably easier.
Expectations for Cowboys' Defense
Coach Dillingham and Leavitt both discussed the fact that the Bulldogs' defense is fairly similar to NAU's 'exotic' look - Arroyo was asked as much after Wednesday's practice.
"Yeah, I mean quarters based system, long fast. They'll pressure. They'll play some cover one, they'll play some zero, they'll play some drop eight again. They've got a we've got a good scheme that they implement in the back end with those corners. They're long, they're experienced. They can they play some really good, talented teams. They've seen it all. We've got. We've got a really good matchup, consistent. So excited to get our guys out."
It will be fascinating to see how Dillingham, Arroyo, and RB coach Shaun Aguano handle the snap count amongst the running back room in particular. Kyson Brown and Raleek Brown excelled in week one, while Army transfer Kanye Udoh had a couple of moments of brilliance as well.
Read more on what the strong week one showing from the Big 12 means for the Sun Devils here, and on what Arizona State players could fit on the Pittsburgh Steelers here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Arroyo's media exchange when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!