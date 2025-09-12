Arizona State Sun Devils Doubted in Recent Prediction
Arizona State realistically remains in control of its own destiny to both win the Big 12 and return to the College Football Playoff in 2025.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham returns a large faction of last season's roster, every coordinator/position coach, and still holds the general momentum that was built during last season's 11-win squad.
Not everyone is convinced following a last-minute loss to Mississippi State.
Mark Van Sickle of Heartland College Sports believes the Sun Devils are 'pretenders' in the conference despite possessing an extremely talented roster, significant continuity, and the benefit of the doubt as a defending champion of the league.
More on the reasoning below:
"Yes, it was a late-game meltdown against Mississippi State last weekend, but losing to a team that was projected to finish last in the SEC is not a good look for the preseason top-ranked Big 12 team. Sure, the Sun Devils could make a sweeping run through the Big 12 and make it back to the Big 12 championship.
Arizona State also has a tough schedule, opening conference play at Baylor, a team that just beat a top 20 SMU squad. Then they’ll host TCU before going on the road to a top 20 Utah team. It doesn’t get easier at the end of October and early November with Texas Tech and Iowa State, two ranked teams, on the schedule. It’s going to be tough for the Sun Devils to go back-to-back in the Big 12 in 2025."
Texas Tech, TCU, and Iowa State were all labeled as contenders, while Utah was selected as a team that can win the league
The narrative that the path to another conference title is tough isn't a false one, but to have as little faith in Arizona State as it appears at the surface is a curious choice.
Yes, Sam Leavitt has had his share of struggles. Yes, injuries have become a concern. Yes, the offensive line has had moments of inconsistency.
Still, it would be hard-pressed to find a roster with as much balance as the Sun Devils do - the benefit of the doubt should absolutely be in play to this point.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's week two loss here, and on taking a dive into coach Dillingham's comments after the game here.
