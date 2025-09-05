How ASU RB Room Can Gain Advantages Over Mississippi State
Arizona State is the number 12 team in the nation.
Those are words that next to nobody would have envisioned being a reality this time a year ago, but it is indeed a reality now.
The Sun Devils take their near-top 10 ranking into Starkville, Mississippi, this week to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs, seeking to defeat an SEC program in a true road game for the first time in the midst of the battle.
One of the most intriguing things to follow in the rubber match is how the running back room responds to an SEC defensive line - the trio of backs only took a total of 14 carries last week.
The different ways the three running backs have the ability to change the game:
Kyson Brown
Brown is making a return trip to his home state in this matchup - which adds fuel to his fire.
The junior displayed an incredible combination of burst out of the backfield and ability to serve as a security blanket in the passing game.
Brown is truly the best of both worlds and has the clear potential to break the top off of the Bulldogs' defense in either manner.
Raleek Brown
The USC transfer had two distinct moments of impressive versatility in game one - scoring the first touchdown of the 2025 season with an impressive showcase of strength in running between the tackles and a 75-yard receiving touchdown that got called back due to a holding penalty.
Brown has the potential to be at his most effective in this contest as a pass catcher, but he is so much more than just a one-dimensional back.
Kanye Udoh
Udoh only saw three total touches last week.
The Army transfer was once seen as the front-runner to be the starting back within the offense - even if he is not, he still can make an impact with little doubt in mind.
Udoh - oddly enough - has potentially the most favorable straight-line matchup of the three as the most traditional downhill runner.
The wealth of options that Marcus Arroyo has at his disposal is simply a testament to how well the 2025 Sun Devil roster has been built - that will be put to the test tomorrow.
