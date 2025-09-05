All Sun Devils

How ASU RB Room Can Gain Advantages Over Mississippi State

The talented trio of Sun Devil backs will play a massive role in tomorrow's battle.

Kevin Hicks

Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) hands off the ball to Arizona State Sun Devils running back Kyson Brown (1) during warm ups before the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images
Arizona State is the number 12 team in the nation.

Those are words that next to nobody would have envisioned being a reality this time a year ago, but it is indeed a reality now.

The Sun Devils take their near-top 10 ranking into Starkville, Mississippi, this week to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs, seeking to defeat an SEC program in a true road game for the first time in the midst of the battle.

One of the most intriguing things to follow in the rubber match is how the running back room responds to an SEC defensive line - the trio of backs only took a total of 14 carries last week.

The different ways the three running backs have the ability to change the game:

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Kyson Brown (2) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kyson Brown

Brown is making a return trip to his home state in this matchup - which adds fuel to his fire.

The junior displayed an incredible combination of burst out of the backfield and ability to serve as a security blanket in the passing game.

Brown is truly the best of both worlds and has the clear potential to break the top off of the Bulldogs' defense in either manner.

Arizona State running backs Kyson Brown (1) and Raleek Brown (3) take a water break during a practice inside the Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe on August 12, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Raleek Brown

The USC transfer had two distinct moments of impressive versatility in game one - scoring the first touchdown of the 2025 season with an impressive showcase of strength in running between the tackles and a 75-yard receiving touchdown that got called back due to a holding penalty.

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) leaps over Northern Arizona Lumberjacks linebacker Ramere Davis (43) during a football game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Aug. 30, 2025. / Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown has the potential to be at his most effective in this contest as a pass catcher, but he is so much more than just a one-dimensional back.

Kanye Udoh

Udoh only saw three total touches last week.

Arizona State running back Kanye Udoh (6) runs in a drill during a practice inside the Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe on Aug. 12, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Army transfer was once seen as the front-runner to be the starting back within the offense - even if he is not, he still can make an impact with little doubt in mind.

Udoh - oddly enough - has potentially the most favorable straight-line matchup of the three as the most traditional downhill runner.

Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo answers questions during media day for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The wealth of options that Marcus Arroyo has at his disposal is simply a testament to how well the 2025 Sun Devil roster has been built - that will be put to the test tomorrow.

Read more on what the strong week one showing from the Big 12 means for the Sun Devils here, and on what Arizona State players could fit on the Pittsburgh Steelers here.

