Arguing Why Arizona State Soundly Defeats Mississippi State
Many in the world of college football are skeptical that Arizona State will repeat the feat that it accomplished last season in defeating Mississippi State.
An improved Bulldogs roster, a lively home crowd in Starkville, and an opportunity to pick up a signature win are all factors that have been pointed to when placing the Sun Devils on upset alert.
ASU on SI lists three key reasons why the team holds the ability to take over the game and leave minimal doubt over the course of 60 minutes.
Top-End Talent Discrepancy
It is very arguable that Arizona State holds a significant advantage when it comes to holding both high-level collegiate talent and potential NFL talent.
That starts with Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson - the QB-WR duo looks the part of the best duo in the entire country. It extends to game-wrecking run stopper C.J. Fite, safety Xavion Alford, and even RB Kyson Brown, who is returning to his home state in this matchup.
The talent gap has the potential to be conspicuous from the opening minutes of the game onward.
Continuity
The 17 returning starting players for Arizona State are very possibly going to be the most blatant factor if the 12th-ranked squad in the nation can secure a dominant victory.
A large faction of the Bulldog roster is composed of incoming transfers, so there is inherently more room for the group to gel as a collective unit - on both sides of the ball.
The top end talent, overall depth, and continuity are all major factors here.
Coaching Advantage
Kenny Dillingham - as mentioned frequently - is already one of the strongest all-around coaches in the nation, creating top-tier game plans included.
OC Marcus Arroyo and DC Brian Ward are also two of the best coaches in their respective roles across the country - they both have a strong familiarity with the personnel in place.
The Sun Devils will simply have much more flexibility to adjust as needed, and likely hold a game script that is more likely to expose cracks in Mississippi State's defense compared to the other way around.
