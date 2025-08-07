Arizona State Star Named Top DT in College Football
Brian Ward's Arizona State defense has been a group that has been underappreciated since he took over as defensive coordinator ahead of Kenny Dillingham's debut season in 2023.
One of the singular players that has shown the most tangible growth over this period has been C.J. Fite - a three-star recruit out of Tatum, Texas was a member of the 2023 recruiting cycle and ultimately opted to stay with the program despite being an original commitment to the staff of Herm Edwards.
A freshman season that was represented with flashes as the year went on, but the DT truly leaped his sophomore under Diron Reynolds - it was met with an All-Big 12 selection and has earned the now-junior NFL draft chatter in recent months.
Pro Football Network has ranked Fite as the fifth best defensive tackle in college football - more on that below:
"CJ Fite is flying under the radar in college football. A second-team All-Big 12 selection, Fite was one of many players who stepped into more prominent roles last year. His play helped the Sun Devils make the College Football Playoff, and now they have a new challenge with a target on their backs."
"Fite displays powerful hands frequently, and his frame prevents linemen from moving him out of his gap. He stands 6’2″ and 305 pounds, so he’ll have the size and power to be a disruptive unit for a talented Sun Devils defensive line again in 2025."
Fite is joined by Zac Swanson and My'Keil Gardner on the interior of the line, which should be a fearsome trio that continues the elite run defense reputation built up over time under Ward.
Fite's physical presence, football IQ, and motor have forced opposing offenses to double-team him regularly, which very well could result in more opportunities for teammates on the line to make plays in their own right.
The first opportunity to see the elite DT in action this season is just over three weeks from now, when ASU welcomes Northern Arizona to Tempe on August 30.
