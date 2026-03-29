Naming 3 Most Overlooked Position Battles for Arizona State

TEMPE -- Three weeks still remain in Arizona State's spring football program in anticipation of the 2026 regular season - while positions such as quarterback, running back, and edge rusher have drawn the most conversation, there are many other spots that will loom large in the context of building another big-time winner in the Big 12.

Explore three of the most crucial position battles that are being overlooked at this time below with Arizona State on SI.

Kicker

Arizona State certainly rostered one of the better kickers in college football during the 2025 season in Jesus Gomez .

Gomez running out of eligibility forced Dillingham and staff to go searching for alternatives on the market - and ST coordinator Jack Nudo had just the name.

Special Teams Coordinator Jack Nudo works with players during practice at the Kajikawa Practice fields on Nov. 11, 2025, in Tempe, Arizona. | Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Austin Peay transfer Caron Smith had previous familiarity with Nudo, and is now competing with redshirt junior Carston Kieffer for the starting role. The kicker position will once again be a crucial one to the ceiling this team has, as Gomez kept the team afloat in many instances in 2025.

Tight End

The two-deep at tight end that was in place last season is no more.

Chamon Metayer and Cameron Harpole are officially off to chase professional careers, which opens up a massive gap in production for TE coach Jason Mohns.

Arizona State tight end Aj Ia (14) trains during football practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on Aug 1, 2025. | Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

AJ Ia was a premium recruit in the 2025 class, and there are hopes that the dynamic 6'6" pass catcher will take a major step forward in year two with the program. Khamari Anderson looked very impressive throughout fall camp last year and has the experience advantage at the power four level.

The others in the room include Kristian Ingman, a dynamic receiving threat that transferred from Portland State, Anthony Miller - a sturdy blocker/option in 12 personnel sets, and freshmen Landen Miree/Hayden Vercher, although the latter will not be available until the summer.

Safety

Safety often gets overlooked due to not being a "premium" position, but there are massive shoes to fill here in 2026.

Xavion Alford and Myles "Ghost" Rowser are moving on after multiple seasons in Tempe, but the program has several competent players that are in pursuit of a starting role in the months ahead.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks safety Lyrik Rawls (2) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lyrik Rawls (Kansas) has been a standout ever since arriving on campus, and appears to be in the driver's seat to start, while FIU transfer Jessiah McGrew has brought his reputation as a dynamic playmaker to life on the practice field. The expectation is that returner Montana Warren will see more time at safety compared to nickel this season as well, which further increases the competition in the room.