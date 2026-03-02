Oregon Ducks Have Competition to Flip Five-Star Recruit Jalen Brewster
In this story:
Five-star defensive line recruit Jalen Brewster is committed to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, but he has been vocal about keeping his options open.
According to Rivals, Brewster is still fully committed to Texas Tech, but Oregon, Miami, Indiana, and Ohio State are firmly in the race as well. With a strong push from the Ducks, Oregon could land one of the top prospects from the 2027 class.
Oregon Ducks in the Race for Jalen Brewster
Brewster is still committed to the Red Raiders, but when it was revealed that former Texas Tech defensive lines coach Zarnell Fitch would return to the program, the Ducks re-entered the pursuit of the five-star prospect.
Brewster is the No. 8 recruit in the nation, the No. 1 defensive lineman, and the No. 2 prospect from Texas, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. Despite his commitment to an in-state program, Oregon will be a team to watch to pull off the flip.
Oregon was one of the top programs targeting Brewster before he committed to the Red Raiders, and according to Brewster, he still has a relationship with the Ducks’ defensive lines coach, Tony Tuioti.
“Knowing the connections we’ve been having, they’re still strong. Coach T, that’s my dog,” Brewster told Rivals.
Tuioti joined the Ducks as a part of Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s inaugural staff when hired by the program and has helped build one of the most consistent defenses.
In 2025, Oregon’s defense ranked No. 7 in the nation, allowing 273.7 yards per game. They allowed 115.7 rushing yards and totaled 30 sacks. Texas Tech had the nation’s No. 3-ranked defense in 2025, but with Tuioti returning, that can play a role in a potential Brewster flip.
MORE: Predicting Which Round Each Oregon Duck Will Be Picked in the NFL Draft
MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule Update After Rivalry With Oregon State Reportedly Paused
MORE: Elite Quarterback Recruit Includes Oregon in Top Schools
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
What also stands out about Oregon is the number of players returning to the team next season, signifying the program's strong culture. Specifically, Oregon is retaining all four of its defensive line starters, which could stand out to potential recruits, such as Brewster.
Oregon defensive linemen Matayo Uiagalelei, Teitum Tuioti, Bear Alexander, and A’Mauri Washington all could have declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. Returning for another season not only boosts their draft stocks and helps the Ducks, but it also shows the players want to play for Oregon.
Their inevitable departure in the 2027 NFL Draft could force Oregon to prioritize recruits like Brewster along the defensive line.
If the Ducks can flip Brewster’s commitment, Oregon would be set up to have a dominant defensive line for the next several years.
Oregon’s Recruiting Success Continuing
Since Lanning took over the program, Oregon has been one of the top recruiters, and that success already looks to be continuing with the 2027 class. Five prospects have committed to Oregon, including four-star defensive lineman Cameron Pritchett.
While Brewster is a Texas native, Oregon has done well in landing the state’s top prospects in the past.
The team has already received a commitment from four-star running back Cadarius McMiller, a Texas native from the 2027 class. One of their top signees from 2026 is five-star wide receiver Jalen Lott, who is ranked as Texas's No. 3 prospect, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.
Oregon’s class ranks No. 13 in the nation and No. 4 in the Big Ten, according to the Rivals Industry Comparison. If the Ducks can flip Brewster’s commitment, the Ducks can finish with a top-five recruiting class for the fourth year in a row.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.Follow Angelamiele811