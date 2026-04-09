Arizona State Offers Elite 2028 QB Prospect

TEMPE -- Arizona State football continues to ramp up recruiting efforts in year four of the Kenny Dillingham era (fifth recruiting class) - building off of the positive momentum that was built in signing four-star Jake Fette and others in the 2026 class.

Now, Dillingham and staff are plotting even beyond the 2027 class, as the program offered an elite 2028 quarterback prospect on Wednesday that already has 30 offers more than two years ahead of an official signing date.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

ASU Has Offered Elite QB

Arizona State offered Donald Tabron II , a 5-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite, which became his 31st offer during the process. Tabron hails from Detroit, MI, and is already over 6-foot-3 at just 16 years old, which sets the stage for the talented passer to reach prototypical height by the time he reaches the college level.

Programs such as Michigan, Indiana, Oregon, and Texas A&M have already made offers, but the Sun Devils have unique pitches that make them a potential endgame selection down the road.

Arizona State's Coaching Staff Strong Selling Point

The track record that Dillingham and OC Marcus Arroyo have built over the years at the quarterback position is collectively one of the most impressive in the entire FBS. Dillingham has been credited in the recruitment and development of players, including Jordan Travis, Bo Nix, and Brady White - the last of whom is now on the Arizona State staff.

The cultivation of Sam Leavitt - and to a lesser extent Jeff Sims - as players at Arizona State should absolutely be valued in its own right. The former came to Tempe as a relative unknown and eventually earned several accolades during his time at ASU, while the latter has come a long way since coming to ASU in April of 2024.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws the ball as Auburn offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham watches on during warm-ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. | Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Beyond Dillingham and Arroyo, there are several other coaches that play directly into the Sun Devils' culture that has been unbreakable to this point, including the longest-tenured coach in RB leader Shaun Aguano .

Another major selling point is set to be in the fold over the next two years, as the indoor practice facility is expected to be completed in time for preparations for the 2028 season. Will the state-of-the-art facility be enough to draw in a higher volume of elite recruits?

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Only time will tell, but there's no debate that Dillingham has aided in "activating the Valley" and transforming a program that was nearly taken down by Herm Edwards and the previous staff.