Arizona State Offers Elite 2028 QB Prospect
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TEMPE -- Arizona State football continues to ramp up recruiting efforts in year four of the Kenny Dillingham era (fifth recruiting class) - building off of the positive momentum that was built in signing four-star Jake Fette and others in the 2026 class.
Now, Dillingham and staff are plotting even beyond the 2027 class, as the program offered an elite 2028 quarterback prospect on Wednesday that already has 30 offers more than two years ahead of an official signing date.
ASU Has Offered Elite QB
Arizona State offered Donald Tabron II, a 5-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite, which became his 31st offer during the process. Tabron hails from Detroit, MI, and is already over 6-foot-3 at just 16 years old, which sets the stage for the talented passer to reach prototypical height by the time he reaches the college level.
Programs such as Michigan, Indiana, Oregon, and Texas A&M have already made offers, but the Sun Devils have unique pitches that make them a potential endgame selection down the road.
Arizona State's Coaching Staff Strong Selling Point
The track record that Dillingham and OC Marcus Arroyo have built over the years at the quarterback position is collectively one of the most impressive in the entire FBS. Dillingham has been credited in the recruitment and development of players, including Jordan Travis, Bo Nix, and Brady White - the last of whom is now on the Arizona State staff.
The cultivation of Sam Leavitt - and to a lesser extent Jeff Sims - as players at Arizona State should absolutely be valued in its own right. The former came to Tempe as a relative unknown and eventually earned several accolades during his time at ASU, while the latter has come a long way since coming to ASU in April of 2024.
Beyond Dillingham and Arroyo, there are several other coaches that play directly into the Sun Devils' culture that has been unbreakable to this point, including the longest-tenured coach in RB leader Shaun Aguano.
Another major selling point is set to be in the fold over the next two years, as the indoor practice facility is expected to be completed in time for preparations for the 2028 season. Will the state-of-the-art facility be enough to draw in a higher volume of elite recruits?
Only time will tell, but there's no debate that Dillingham has aided in "activating the Valley" and transforming a program that was nearly taken down by Herm Edwards and the previous staff.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.