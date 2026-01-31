3 Areas Deserve Arroyo’s Focus Entering ASU Spring Practice

ASU's offense will be in a different this year with new players on the roster. A lot of good players are coming in, but it is still a lot of players are coming in. So with spring training coming up, what should Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo focus on?

Wide Receiver 3

ASU brought in two really good receivers with Omarion Miller from Colorado and Reed Harris from Boston College, but the question is who will be the third receiver be for ASU? This is a big question for the Sun Devils to figure out to help piece together a great offense for the team. Luckily for Sun Devil fans, there are some great options for receiver 3.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jalen Moss (18) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One such player is Jalen Moss, who could be a great down the field threat for the Sun Devils in this offense. Moss's speed would contrast very well with Miller's great route runnign and Harris's physical play. Besides Moss, there is also Raiden Vines-Bright who ASU got from the portal as he is coming here from Washington. Vines Bright has a bit of similartoes to Moss with his down the field playmaking, however he also has a bit of Harris's physically ness as well. Vines-Bright would be a great option for ASU if they want another possession type of player on the field.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

ASU also has Jaren Hamilton and Derek Eusebio who are both really solid players with great down the field catching. So between, Hamilton, Eusebio, Moss and Vines-Bright, it should be quite the competition for the Sun Devils for receiver 3.

O-Line

ASU should have a pretty good run game with runningbacks such as Kyson Brown and Jason Brown Jr. However if ASU wants to have a great run and pass game, they need to figure out their offensive line standings. ASU has a lot of offensive line men who have potential, but they have not played a ton, so Arroyo will just have to see what unit gels the best together. One player to look for is tackle Jalen Klemm.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Jalen Klemm (70) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Quarterback

Last but not least, Quaterback is going to be a position that is going to be the biggest for ASU to find out. Michigan transfer Mikey Keene is someone who can deliver the ball quickly and could work very well with Omarion Miller and Reed Harris, players who are great over the middle of the field. Meanwhile, Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley has a great arm and could really unlock ASU's deep passing game. The big question is, what does ASU's offense want? Ultiamtely that will be to Arroyo to figure out.

Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo answers questions during media day for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the end, ASU has a good offensive problem. They have a ton of talent, so it is just putting the pieces all together. With ASU's great coaching, they should be able to create something great.

