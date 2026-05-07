ASU Pitching Staff Heating Up at Right Time

Every team wants to be playing its best baseball at this point in the season. It is the last stretch to get it going as we inch closer to postseason college baseball. It has been an incredible season to say the least, and we have seen a lot.

But it is nothing compared to what we will see once everything is wrapped up in the regular season. Teams are looking to make a final push, while others are trying to hold on and get to the end of the regular season with something to show for it.

ASU's new head baseball coach, Willie Bloomquist, speaks to the media during ASU Baseball's first official media day ahead of practice on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Uscp 7jheknr5u5d1cedq7yge Original | Alex Gould/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Postseason on the Way

One team that is making a lot of noise as of late is the Arizona State Sun Devils . A few weeks ago, there was a lot of talk about how this team has not been playing up to its potential.

Corona del Sol High School's Cole Carlon (14) pitches the ball during the first inning of a baseball game against Desert Vista High School at Corona del Sol High School in Tempe on April 18, 2023. High School Baseball Corona Del Sol Baseball Desert Vista At Corona Del Sol 70093509007 | Joel Angel Juarez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

That was a few weeks ago, and now, it has all changed. You could see that they have made some adjustments and are now playing their best baseball of the season. We all want to see that because this team is special, and they have everything you need to make it a special run during the next month.

Feb 28, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; Tennessee Volunteers against Arizona State Sun Devils during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Change of Role has Helped ASU Pitching Staff

A major change that has helped the Sun Devils this season was made in the offseason. That was the transition of pitching Cole Carlon from a closer to a starting pitcher.

Arizona State manager Willie Bloomquist calls for a replay against Ohio State during the first inning at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Feb. 16, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That is one of the most difficult things to do in baseball, no matter what level you are at. Going from pitching in one inning or two max, to starting and expecting to go at least five innings every five days. But Carlon accepted the challenge, and it was not easy.

Carlon, along with the coaching staff, worked all offseason, and it has paid off for this team overall. Not only has Carlon become a starting pitcher, but this season he has been the team's ace. That is the best starting pitcher on the team. It has been great to see, because what his team needed the most, Carlon did not hesitate to provide, even if it meant making a difficult change.

Arizona State pitching coach Jeremy Accardo walks back to the dugout during the sixth inning against Ohio State at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Feb. 16, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the season, Carlon is 5-2 with a 3.71 ERA in 63 innings. That is the most innings by any pitcher on this team. The next closest pitcher has 52 innings pitched. The Sun Devils will ride his stellar arm to keep the momentum pushing.