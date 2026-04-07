Arizona State Players Who Improved Draft Stock at Pro Day
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TEMPE -- Just over two weeks remain until former members of the Arizona State Sun Devils football program find their NFL homes, a crucial period for Sun Devil fans to track what comes of the process.
March 27 was an essential day for several prospects, as Arizona State's Pro Day offered an opportunity for those who weren't invited to Indianapolis. It was a monumental day, with scouts from 31 NFL teams in attendance, along with multiple head coaches and general managers.
Arizona State on SI selects three players who put together incredible performances during the day below.
Justin Wodtly
Wodtly spent the last two seasons in Tempe after transferring from Cincinnati after the 2023 season. The Ohio native made a positive impact during the 2024 season, but took a massive step forward last campaign.
The EDGE finished his career with at least half a sack over the last six games of the season and was noticeably more explosive after heading into 2025 in even better shape.
Wodtly tested well in physical measurement testing, on-field drills, and has seemingly interviewed well with prospective franchises. It certainly wouldn't come as a surprise to see Wodtly be a late riser on draft boards.
Keyshaun Elliott
Elliott has spent the last several months gradually rising up draft boards - he is now considered a third or fourth round selection by the consensus two weeks away from draft day.
The Missouri native not only didn't harm his draft stock but, in fact, arguably boosted it on the date. Speculation surrounding Elliott's purported limited athleticism - horizontally and vertically - was largely silenced, as the linebacker ran an exceptional 40-yard dash time, among other areas in physical testing.
There are very few teams that Elliott wouldn't naturally fit into - expect that to serve him well come April 23.
Xavion Alford
Alford and his contributions in Tempe cannot be discounted. The 2024 All-Big 12 selection missed a majority of the 2025 season due to a back injury, but wasn't hampered during Pro Day.
The former four-star recruit managed to get 16 reps up on the bench press, had an impressive showing in high jump, and did a phenomenal job in on-field drills. Expect Alford to work his way up draft boards leading into the draft as well - especially knowing his health is back to normal.
Now, these Sun Devils look to make their NFL dreams come true in a few weeks.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.