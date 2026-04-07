Arizona State Players Who Improved Draft Stock at Pro Day

TEMPE -- Just over two weeks remain until former members of the Arizona State Sun Devils football program find their NFL homes, a crucial period for Sun Devil fans to track what comes of the process.

March 27 was an essential day for several prospects, as Arizona State's Pro Day offered an opportunity for those who weren't invited to Indianapolis. It was a monumental day, with scouts from 31 NFL teams in attendance, along with multiple head coaches and general managers.

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts during the first quarter against Iowa State in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI selects three players who put together incredible performances during the day below.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Justin Wodtly (95) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Justin Wodtly

Wodtly spent the last two seasons in Tempe after transferring from Cincinnati after the 2023 season. The Ohio native made a positive impact during the 2024 season, but took a massive step forward last campaign.

The EDGE finished his career with at least half a sack over the last six games of the season and was noticeably more explosive after heading into 2025 in even better shape.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Justin Wodtly (95) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wodtly tested well in physical measurement testing, on-field drills, and has seemingly interviewed well with prospective franchises. It certainly wouldn't come as a surprise to see Wodtly be a late riser on draft boards.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Keyshaun Elliott

Elliott has spent the last several months gradually rising up draft boards - he is now considered a third or fourth round selection by the consensus two weeks away from draft day.

The Missouri native not only didn't harm his draft stock but, in fact, arguably boosted it on the date. Speculation surrounding Elliott's purported limited athleticism - horizontally and vertically - was largely silenced, as the linebacker ran an exceptional 40-yard dash time, among other areas in physical testing.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (LB07) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There are very few teams that Elliott wouldn't naturally fit into - expect that to serve him well come April 23.

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) scores a two-point conversion past Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Xavion Alford (2) in the second overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Xavion Alford

Alford and his contributions in Tempe cannot be discounted. The 2024 All-Big 12 selection missed a majority of the 2025 season due to a back injury, but wasn't hampered during Pro Day.

The former four-star recruit managed to get 16 reps up on the bench press, had an impressive showing in high jump, and did a phenomenal job in on-field drills. Expect Alford to work his way up draft boards leading into the draft as well - especially knowing his health is back to normal.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Xavion Alford (2) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now, these Sun Devils look to make their NFL dreams come true in a few weeks.