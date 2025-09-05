3 ASU Offensive Players to Watch vs Mississippi State
The 12th-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils are now just a day away from going for their first-ever road victory against an SEC opponent when they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham, OC Marcus Arroyo, and DC Brian Ward have all been adamant all week that the Bulldogs are a much different squad compared to last season - the Sun Devils have been in preparation for the challenge all week.
ASU on SI dives into three offensive players who have the potential to impact the game massively.
Raleek Brown
Brown scored the first touchdown of the Sun Devils' season in the first quarter of the August 30 game against NAU. He would have had a second score of the night on a 75-yard reception, had it not been called back due to a holding penalty.
Brown displayed surprising power alongside his already known receiving ability, explosive athleticism, and on-field smarts.
Brown will complement de facto starter Kyson Brown incredibly well against a team that former RB Cam Skattebo exploited last season.
Jaren Hamilton
Hamilton played all of one snap in the opening contest of the season - which was a shocking revelation to fans and media alike.
The coaches have all been adamant that the lack of Hamilton's presence was more due to the flow of the game and Jalen Moss's injury.
OC Marcus Arroyo wasn't secretive when asked by ASU on SI if the team is planning to utilize the talented freshman more moving forward.
Expect the rising transfer to see more action on Saturday, and to potentially prove to be the perfect complement to Jordyn Tyson.
Ben Coleman
Coleman briefly exited the game on Saturday in the second half, but will be a full go this week, per coach Dillingham.
More importantly, Coleman is making the transition from LG to center following Leif Fautanu's exit from the program - the former is very adept and talented, but the period of transition always leaves room for some margin of error.
The way Coleman handles the lively crowd has the potential to greatly impact the outcome of the contest.
Read more on what the strong week one showing from the Big 12 means for the Sun Devils here, and on what Arizona State players could fit on the Pittsburgh Steelers here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the key players for the Sun Devils this week when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!